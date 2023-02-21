PGA Member R. Bruce Wilkins Earns PGA Master Professional Designation

The PGA of America has announced that R. Bruce Wilkins, the PGA Director of Instruction at Belfair Golf Club in Bluffton, South Carolina, has earned PGA Master Professional status, the highest educational designation a PGA Member can obtain.



Wilkins, a member of the Carolinas PGA Section, joins a special group of 431 PGA Members who have earned PGA Master Professional status. He achieved his designation through Teaching & Coaching, and officially became a PGA Master Professional on Jan. 31.

“I am honored to join a select group of PGA Professionals who share such passion in their work,” says Wilkins. “I am so thankful for those who have inspired and supported me. I will continue to strive to be better and I will always remain a student of this great game.”

A true student of the game, Wilkins’ methods of Teaching & Coaching are influenced by golf knowledge from both the past and the present. He incorporates time-honored fundamentals and athletic movement with modern methods of motion analysis and training of body and mind.

Wilkins enjoys working with golfers of all ages and abilities. He has coached beginners, amateurs, high school and collegiate teams, casual and senior players, junior champions and aspiring professionals. His goal is to individualize each lesson and facilitate growth through a holistic approach to the game. He has been instrumental in the development and delivery of PGA Education programs for PGA Members, PGA Associates and PGA Golf Management University Program Students.

Bruce Wilkins, PGA

As an instructor, Wilkins has been certified by TrackMan, the Titleist Performance Institute, BodiTrak Sports, K-Motion and Swing Catalyst. He uses video analysis in all lessons and offers an online training space through CoachNow. He also provides a TrackMan 4 launch monitor, BodiTrak/Swing Catalyst pressure mapping and K-Player 3-D motion training, to further support and educate his students and athletes.

Wilkins, a PGA Professional since 2009, began his career in golf after graduating from the PGA Golf Management University program at Arizona State University. After earning his PGA Membership, he worked at several of Tucson’s premier golf courses, including Tucson Country Club and Ventana Canyon Resort. His career has also included time working for Troon Golf Management at Sun Valley Resort’s Elkhorn and as a private golf coach in Rancho Santa Fe, California.



The PGA Master Professional program was established in 1969 to recognize PGA Members who make a significant effort to improve as golf professionals and maintain the highest degree of excellence for themselves and their operations. As part of its education curriculum, the program was designed to ensure PGA Professionals are prepared to meet the growing demands of the marketplace.

The program is available to any PGA Professional with at least 10 years of PGA Membership and has achieved advanced certification through the PGA Certified Professional Program. The curriculum includes an extensive project based on the specific certification previously acquired by the PGA Professional. PGA Master Professional status is earned upon successful completion of the presentation.