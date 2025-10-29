PGA NCCGA National Championship Heads to Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Golf Clubs in 2026

The PGA National Collegiate Club Golf Association (NCCGA) is bringing its 2026 National Championship to Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Clubs in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico, April 24-26.

“We’re thrilled to bring the PGA NCCGA National Championship to Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Clubs next year,” said PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague, PGA. “Our goal with this championship is to create an unforgettable experience for these collegiate club golfers, and we’re confident these outstanding courses, their dedicated staff and the remarkable setting will deliver.”

The 36-hole stroke play PGA NCCGA National Championship will bring more than 200 collegiate club golfers to the Land of Enchantment for both Individual and Team competitions. Teams consist of a maximum of eight players and count the best five individual scores per round.

Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Clubs are sister courses operated by My New Mexico Golf, a premier golf and dining destination set amongst the Sandia Mountains and banks of the Rio Grande. Twin Warriors has hosted a number of prestigious events in recent years, including the 2022 Senior PGA Professional Championship and the 2023 PGA Professional Championship, which was co-hosted with Santa Ana Golf Club. It has hosted the 17u PGA Jr. League Championship since its inception in 2023.

Hole No. 10 at Twin Warriors.

“On behalf of the Pueblo of Santa Ana and our team of 140 that includes seven PGA Golf Professionals, we are truly excited to welcome the 2026 PGA NCCGA National Championship to Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Clubs,” said Derek Gutierrez, PGA General Manager & Director of Golf at Santa Ana Golf Club, Inc. “Hosting championships is part of our proud tradition, and we look forward to extending exceptional hospitality and championship-level experience to these talented collegiate club golfers. We’re honored to share our courses, our culture, and our community with the competitors, their families, and supporters.”

As the governing body for collegiate club golf, the NCCGA ensures every student can play golf in college and assists them in starting, maintaining and facilitating club golf tournaments regionally and nationally. More than 200 colleges across the United States field club golf teams.

The NCCGA operates four 36-hole tournaments in each of the 27 regions across the country each year. All tournaments are co-ed and open to full-time college students, and individual students can represent their schools if they don’t have the required five students to form a team. Teams and individuals began competing in September in their regions for the opportunity to receive a bid to the National Championship.

Qualifiers include: