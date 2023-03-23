Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
PGA of America Announces 2023-'24 PGA LEAD Class

Published on
Langston Frazier (right) is one of 15 PGA Members selected to be part of PGA LEAD's class of 2023-24.

The PGA of America has selected 15 PGA Members for the 2023-24 PGA LEAD class, the program’s eighth cohort.

Established in 2016, PGA LEAD is the Association’s leadership development program, created to identify, mentor and progress PGA Members from diverse backgrounds along a guided path to volunteer leadership roles at the Chapter, Section and national levels of the Association. PGA LEAD also helps PGA Members who have a desire to serve and make an impact on nonprofit boards within the communities where they work and live.

This 18-month leadership development program reinforces the PGA of America’s commitment to create a game, workforce and industry supply chain that better mirror America's demographics. More specifically, the PGA is committed to inclusive governance, environments, systems and structures that create the opportunity for all PGA Professionals to develop, grow and lead.
Cathy Kim of Baltimore is another PGA Member selected for the newest PGA LEAD class.
“I am excited to see the continued interest in PGA LEAD as it continues to thrive in helping PGA Members receive the training and skills needed to ascend into leadership positions throughout the Association,” said PGA of America President John Lindert, the Director of Golf at the Country Club of Lansing (Michigan).

Now, with a stronger focus on board preparedness, the PGA of America has engaged Boardspan, which brings extensive experience in technology, data analytics, board governance and recruiting to help boards do their best work, to enhance the PGA LEAD curriculum and ensure PGA Members are educated on the essentials of board governance and leadership.
Nick St. Onge will represent the Nebraska PGA Section as part of the PGA LEAD class of 2023-24.
PGA LEAD is a complement to PGA WORKS, a strategic initiative designed to diversify the golf industry’s workforce. Among the alumni of the PGA LEAD are three PGA Section Presidents, three Section Vice Presidents, two Section Secretaries, 19 Section board members and 19 National Committee members. 
“This program helps bring a diverse cross section of talented PGA Members together as leaders in a host of important positions within the golf industry nationwide," says Lindert, "which will help position the PGA of America’s overall growth and success for decades to come.”
2023-2024 PGA LEAD Class Members
Brandon Howard, PGA - Belmont Golf Course - Richmond, Va.
Middle Atlantic PGA Section

Brendan Locke, PGA - GOLFTEC Wisconsin - Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin PGA Section

Cathy Kim, PGA - Baltimore Country Club – Baltimore, Md.
Middle Atlantic PGA Section

Heather King, PGA - MCAS Miramar Memorial - San Diego, Calif. 
Southern California PGA Section

Jackie Buckley, PGA - Scioto Country Club - Columbus, Ohio
Southern Ohio PGA Section

Jason Dochney, PGA - JSJ Inc. - Tulsa, Okla.
South Central PGA Section

Langston Frazier, PGA - Belle Haven Country Club - Alexandria, Va.  
Middle Atlantic PGA Section

Len Zamora, PGA - Scotts Park Golf Links - Albuquerque, N.M.
Sun Country PGA Section

Marvin Gene Herrod Jr., PGA - Sunset Country Club - St. Charles, Mo.
Gateway PGA Section

Melissa Hatten, PGA - Talisker Club - Park City, Utah
Utah PGA Section

Missy Williams, PGA - Tara Golf & Country Club - Bradenton, Fla.
North Florida PGA Section

Nick St. Onge, PGA - Country Club of Lincoln - Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska PGA Section

Nolan Rheam, PGA - Olde Florida Golf Club - Naples, Fla.
South Florida PGA Section 

Peyton Durham Hemme, PGA - Westchester Country Club - Rye, N.Y.  
Metropolitan PGA Section

Ronnie Valerio, PGA - Temecula, Calif.
Southern California PGA Section

