PGA of America Announces 2023-'24 PGA LEAD Class

The PGA of America has selected 15 PGA Members for the 2023-24 PGA LEAD class, the program’s eighth cohort.



Established in 2016, PGA LEAD is the Association’s leadership development program, created to identify, mentor and progress PGA Members from diverse backgrounds along a guided path to volunteer leadership roles at the Chapter, Section and national levels of the Association. PGA LEAD also helps PGA Members who have a desire to serve and make an impact on nonprofit boards within the communities where they work and live.



This 18-month leadership development program reinforces the PGA of America’s commitment to create a game, workforce and industry supply chain that better mirror America's demographics. More specifically, the PGA is committed to inclusive governance, environments, systems and structures that create the opportunity for all PGA Professionals to develop, grow and lead.

Cathy Kim of Baltimore is another PGA Member selected for the newest PGA LEAD class.

“I am excited to see the continued interest in PGA LEAD as it continues to thrive in helping PGA Members receive the training and skills needed to ascend into leadership positions throughout the Association,” said PGA of America President John Lindert, the Director of Golf at the Country Club of Lansing (Michigan).



Now, with a stronger focus on board preparedness, the PGA of America has engaged Boardspan, which brings extensive experience in technology, data analytics, board governance and recruiting to help boards do their best work, to enhance the PGA LEAD curriculum and ensure PGA Members are educated on the essentials of board governance and leadership.

Nick St. Onge will represent the Nebraska PGA Section as part of the PGA LEAD class of 2023-24.

PGA LEAD is a complement to PGA WORKS, a strategic initiative designed to diversify the golf industry’s workforce. Among the alumni of the PGA LEAD are three PGA Section Presidents, three Section Vice Presidents, two Section Secretaries, 19 Section board members and 19 National Committee members.

“This program helps bring a diverse cross section of talented PGA Members together as leaders in a host of important positions within the golf industry nationwide," says Lindert, "which will help position the PGA of America’s overall growth and success for decades to come.”

2023-2024 PGA LEAD Class Members

Brandon Howard, PGA - Belmont Golf Course - Richmond, Va.

Middle Atlantic PGA Section



Brendan Locke, PGA - GOLFTEC Wisconsin - Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin PGA Section



Cathy Kim, PGA - Baltimore Country Club – Baltimore, Md.

Middle Atlantic PGA Section



Heather King, PGA - MCAS Miramar Memorial - San Diego, Calif.

Southern California PGA Section



Jackie Buckley, PGA - Scioto Country Club - Columbus, Ohio

Southern Ohio PGA Section



Jason Dochney, PGA - JSJ Inc. - Tulsa, Okla.

South Central PGA Section



Langston Frazier, PGA - Belle Haven Country Club - Alexandria, Va.

Middle Atlantic PGA Section



Len Zamora, PGA - Scotts Park Golf Links - Albuquerque, N.M.

Sun Country PGA Section



Marvin Gene Herrod Jr., PGA - Sunset Country Club - St. Charles, Mo.

Gateway PGA Section



Melissa Hatten, PGA - Talisker Club - Park City, Utah

Utah PGA Section



Missy Williams, PGA - Tara Golf & Country Club - Bradenton, Fla.

North Florida PGA Section



Nick St. Onge, PGA - Country Club of Lincoln - Lincoln, Neb.

Nebraska PGA Section



Nolan Rheam, PGA - Olde Florida Golf Club - Naples, Fla.

South Florida PGA Section



Peyton Durham Hemme, PGA - Westchester Country Club - Rye, N.Y.

Metropolitan PGA Section



Ronnie Valerio, PGA - Temecula, Calif.

Southern California PGA Section