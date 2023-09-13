PGA of America Announces New Hires for PGA of America Coaching Center at PGA Frisco





The The PGA of America announces new hires for the PGA of America Coaching Center at PGA Frisco. PGA Master Professional Tim Cusick becomes PGA Head Coach; Pablo del Olmo, PGA is Lead Coach, Adult Group Programming; and Ryan Hitt, PGA is Lead Coach, Junior Golf Programming.The PGA of America Coaching Center at PGA Frisco , open now to the public, is the Association’s only signature, state-of-the-art, consumer-facing golf coaching and training facility. The 12,000-square-foot Coaching Center is located toward the eastern end of the PGA Frisco Practice Facility, within the Monument Realty PGA District. It combines coaching, club fitting and fitness training to create a unique, high-touch, high-tech and data-driven experience that serves beginner golfers to elite players of all ages and backgrounds.

The Coaching Center is a global hub and laboratory to develop and foster the PGA Coaching Philosophy, which utilizes the American Development Model for Golf (ADM) and provides an organic connection to more than 29,000 PGA of America Professionals. While PGA Coaching Center hours are by appointment only, more information or to book a lesson can be found by visiting here

Leading the operation of the PGA Coaching Center is PGA Master Professional Tim Cusick, who was hired to develop, open and operate the facility. A 35-year PGA of America Member, Cusick spent three years with the PGA of America as an Education Faculty Member, implementing the Professional Golf Management education and training program for PGA of America Golf Professionals and university students across the country. For 16 years, he served as Director of Golf Instruction of The Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club in Irving, Texas.

“The PGA Coaching Center will serve as yet another touch point between the PGA of America and golfers of all abilities searching for more enjoyment from the game,” said Cusick, who was recently named to Golf’s “2024-2025 Top 100 Teachers in America” list. “The Coaching Center will stand as a shining example of the PGA of America’s mission to serve its Members and grow the game. By implementing the PGA Coaching Philosophy and providing access to the industry’s best equipment and training, PGA Frisco visitors can benefit from the game like never before.”

del Olmo served as a PGA Instructor at The Woodlands Country Club for 12 years in The Woodlands, Texas, with special emphasis on short game and swing analysis. He coaches players of all levels including members of the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and Latin-American Tour. Between 1999 and 2006, Olmo competed on the Asian PGA, European, Canadian and Mexican Golf Tours. He represented Mexico in three World Cups (2002, ‘04, ‘05) and is a former National Golf Coach for the Mexican Golf Federation.

Hitt, a PGA of America Member since 2018, has a passion for junior golf. He previously spent eight years at the Trophy Club Country Club in Trophy Club, Texas, including the final three years as Director of Player Development. His students have more than 60 tournament victories, and 14 have played collegiate golf. He currently serves on the Northern Texas PGA Junior Golf Committee, devoted to improving the junior golf experience in the Northern Texas PGA Section. He was named a National Top 50 Coach by Operation 36 and was a finalist for the Randy Smith Youth Player Development Award in 2022.

Adjacent to the new Home of the PGA of America, the PGA of America Coaching Center’s proximity to the Monument Realty PGA District, the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and the Fields Ranch East and West Courses furthers the experience for community members and golf enthusiasts turning to the game for recreation and family enjoyment.