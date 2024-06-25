PGA of America Golf Professional Jim Stewart Earns PGA Master Professional Designation

PGA of America Golf Professional Jim Stewart, the Head Professional at Serrano Country Club in El Dorado Hills, California, has earned PGA Master Professional Status, the highest educational designation a PGA of America Member can obtain.

The Association comprises more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals, and Stewart, a Member of the Northern California PGA Section, joins a special group as the 446th to earn Master Professional status. He achieved his designation in Golf Operations.

The PGA Master Professional Program is available to those with at least 10 years of PGA of America Membership along with having achieved advanced certification through the PGA Specialized and Certified Professional Programs. The curriculum includes an extensive project based on the specific certification previously acquired by the PGA of America Golf Professional. PGA Master Professional status is earned upon successful completion of the presentation.

The program was established in 1969 to recognize PGA of America Members who make a significant effort to improve as golf professionals and maintain the highest degree of excellence for themselves and their operations. The curriculum is designed to ensure golf professionals are prepared to meet the growing demands of the marketplace within the Executive Management, Golf Operations and Teaching and Coaching Designations.

"The reason I chose to become a PGA Master Professional is to become the best golf professional I can be, to remain in tune with industry standards," said Stewart. "This was 22 years in the making, but this is not the end of the race, it's really just the end of the heat because there's constant learning to be done. I think every PGA of America Member should become a Master Professional. I'm very relieved and honored to be a part of this small group of accomplished professionals."

After attending Sacramento State University, and working a few years in the grocery business, Stewart got his start in the golf industry in 1996 at Woodcreek Golf Club in Roseville, California. He had his sights on PGA of America Membership and passed the Playing Ability Test in 1999. He then worked for several Northern California golf facilities throughout his career: In 2005, he was hired by Granite Bay Golf Club in Granite as Head Professional, where he spent five years before becoming the Head Professional at Whitney Oaks Golf Club in Rocklin. Stewart was hired as an Assistant Professional at Serrano Country Club in 2012 and then promoted to Head Professional in 2022.

Stewart has received numerous awards in the Northern California PGA Section, including Assistant Professional of the Year (2004) and Ping Top 100 Fitter of the Year (2008, 2019).

Stewart resides in Folsom, California, with his wife Becky and son J.T.