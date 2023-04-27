PGA Member Ryan Flamm Earns PGA Master Professional Designation

The PGA of America has announced that Ryan Flamm, PGA Director of Golf at EagleVail Golf Club in Avon, Colorado, has earned PGA Master Professional status, the highest educational designation a PGA Member can obtain.



Flamm, a member of the Colorado PGA Section, joins a special group of 435 PGA Members who have earned PGA Master Professional status. He achieved his designation in Executive Management.



The PGA Master Professional program was established in 1969 to recognize PGA Members who make a significant effort to improve as golf professionals and maintain the highest degree of excellence for themselves and their operations. The program is designed to ensure PGA Professionals are prepared to meet the growing demands of the marketplace within the Executive Management, Golf Operations, and Teaching and Coaching Designations.

“It feels surreal to be a part of the group of PGA Master Professionals who have given so much to the game, it means a lot to me,” said Flamm. “I’m very humbled and honored to say that I accomplished it; to reach this milestone in my life is a great feeling. I would like to thank my mentor, Matt Jordan, the EagleVail staff, and my family who have encouraged me along the way.”

After graduating from the New Mexico State University PGA Golf Management program in 2005, Flamm started his career in the Sun Country Section, before moving to the Colorado Section, as the Director of Golf at EagleVail Golf Club in Avon, Colorado since 2017.



Flamm’s most recent achievements include winning the Colorado PGA West Chapter Bill Strausbaugh award, designed to recognize PGA Professionals who by their day-to-day efforts have distinguished themselves by mentoring their fellow PGA Professionals in improving their employment situations and through service to the community.

He also was awarded with the 2022 Colorado PGA Section’s Patriot Award, which honors a PGA Professional who personifies patriotism through the game of golf, as well as demonstrates unwavering commitment and dedication to the men and women who have valiantly served and protected the United States of America. Flamm also currently serves on the PGA HOPE Sub-Committee for the Colorado Section.



The PGA Master Professional Program is available to any PGA Professional with at least 10 years of PGA Membership and has achieved advanced certification through the PGA Certified Professional Program. The curriculum includes an extensive project based on the specific certification previously acquired by the PGA Professional. PGA Master Professional status is earned upon successful completion of the presentation.