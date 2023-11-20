PGA of America Golf Professional John Mlynarski III Earns PGA Master Professional Designation

The PGA of America has announced that John Mlynarski, PGA, Director of Golf at Links at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels, Maryland, has earned PGA Master Professional status, the highest educational designation a PGA of America Member can obtain.

The PGA of America is composed of more than 29,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals, and Mlynarski, a Member of the Middle Atlantic PGA Section, joins a special group as the 441st PGA of America Golf Professional to earn PGA Master Professional status. He achieved his designation in Golf Operations.

The PGA Master Professional Program is available to those with at least 10 years of PGA Membership along with achieving advanced certification through the PGA Certified Professional Program. The curriculum includes an extensive project based on the specific certification previously acquired by the PGA of America Golf Professional. PGA Master Professional status is earned upon successful completion of the presentation.

The PGA Master Professional program was established in 1969 to recognize PGA of America Members who make a significant effort to improve as golf professionals and maintain the highest degree of excellence for themselves and their operations. The program is designed to ensure golf professionals are prepared to meet the growing demands of the marketplace within the Executive Management, Golf Operations, and Teaching and Coaching Designations.

"It's absolutely amazing. Becoming a PGA Master Professional was a long journey, well worth it and very rewarding," said Mlynarski.

Mlynarski graduated from Penn State University in 1986, earning his Bachelor’s Degree in Labor and Industrial Relations. He got his start in the golf industry working as an Assistant Professional at various facilities in Pennsylvania and South Carolina. In 1987 he was hired as the PGA Head Golf Professional at Harbourtowne Resort & Country Club in St. Michaels, Maryland, where he would serve for 27 years. During this time, Mlynarski was elected to PGA of America Membership in 1989.

In 2016, Harbourtowne underwent a major renovation led by legendary golf course architect Pete Dye. The facility was renamed Links at Perry Cabin and stands as the final course designed by Dye. Mlynarski continues to oversee the property as Director of Golf.

"I have come to know a lot of the great Master Professionals and it's such an honor to be mentioned with them now. Being a part of an elite group makes a big difference for me and my career in the golf industry." John Mlynarski, PGA

An award winning PGA of America Golf Professional, Mlynarski is a five-time Middle Atlantic PGA Section Merchandiser of the Year Award in the resort category (2002, 2007, 2010, 2015, 2022), a two-time Callaway Golf National Club Fitter of the Year (2004, 2019) and has led his team to the Association of Golf Merchandisers National Platinum and Best of the Best Award in 2022.

Mlynarski resides in St. Michaels, Maryland with his wife Tami. They are very proud of their two sons, John IV and Andrew, who both work for Callaway Golf.