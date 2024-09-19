PGA of America Issues Statement on LIV Golf Player Eligibility

The PGA of America issued the following statement on Sept. 19 regarding Ryder Cup and PGA Championship eligibility for LIV Golf players:

"To ensure the PGA Championship will continue to deliver the strongest field in golf and that the U.S. Ryder Cup team will continue to have access to the best American players, the PGA of America board has determined that LIV Golf players will be eligible for both.

"Going forward, all LIV Golf players are eligible for the PGA Championship and any American player who qualifies for the Ryder Cup on points or is added to the U.S. team as a captain’s pick is eligible to compete. This is consistent with LIV Golf players competing in the PGA Championship the past two years. Brooks Koepka was a member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team last year."