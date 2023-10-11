PGA of America Kicks Off PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week & 7th National Day of HOPE Campaign

PGA National Day of HOPE, a seven-week campaign centered around Veterans Day (Nov. 11) launched today and continues through Nov. 30, celebrates our nation’s heroes while raising awareness for PGA HOPE

As part of this campaign, the 2023 PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week will return to Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland Oct. 12-16. A group of 20 Veterans and two squad leaders, all graduates of their local PGA HOPE programs, will participate in an immersive five-day event including advanced golf instruction from PGA of America Golf Professionals and wellness training that culminates in a golf outing at the legendary venue.



PGA HOPE is a national program that introduces golf to Veterans and active-duty military to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being through a six- to eight-week developmental curriculum taught by PGA of America Golf Professionals trained in adaptive golf and military cultural competency. It is the only adaptive golf program that has a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Department of Veterans Affairs, which enables medical staff to refer Veterans to PGA HOPE as a form of therapy. All programs are funded by PGA REACH and supplemented by PGA of America Section foundations, with no cost to all Veterans.



PGA HOPE is currently being offered at more than 350 locations in the U.S., across 46 States and 40 PGA of America Sections. In 2022, the program positively impacted 7,500 Veterans; the 2023 goal is 11,000 Veterans served. More than 2,500 PGA of America Golf Professionals have received specialized training in using adaptive equipment and instructing Veterans.

“We are very proud of the impact PGA HOPE has made, as it’s not just another program to introduce this great game, but a program using golf to change lives, and in some instances, save the lives of our Veterans,” says PGA of America President John Lindert, the PGA Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). “Our PGA Day of HOPE campaign stands as one of the most impactful days of my life each year, and it's a great example of the longstanding commitment the PGA of America has made in serving our Veteran community. Our National Golf and Wellness Week offers an incredible experience for these American heroes to utilize golf as a means of rehabilitation and fun.”



PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week is a unique opportunity for Veterans to excel in their rehabilitation journey and represent their local PGA HOPE community on a national level. The 20 PGA HOPE graduates who have been nominated by their PGA of America Golf Professionals will travel to Washington D.C. to receive advanced golf instruction and wellness training. This curriculum is an extension of their local PGA HOPE programs.



At the conclusion of the event, the 20 graduates become PGA HOPE Ambassadors, returning to their home programs with the responsibility of helping foster the game of golf.

PGA HOPE Ambassadors in Washington D.C.

The week wraps up with a golf outing at Congressional Country Club, featuring Veterans playing alongside PGA of America Golf Professionals and dignitaries. A frequent host of major championships through the years, Congressional is scheduled to host seven PGA of America championships through 2037, including the Ryder Cup, PGA Championship, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, PGA Professional Championship and Junior PGA Championships.



Lee Trevino, the two-time PGA Championship winner (1974,1984), six-time United States Ryder Cup participant and 1985 Team Captain, will be a special guest, interacting with the Veterans during the week. In addition, Congressman Mike Bost, Chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs will speak at the PGA National Day of HOPE Sponsor Dinner.



ConocoPhillips, one of the world’s largest independent E&P companies based on production and proved reserves, will serve as presenting sponsor for PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week.

“National Golf and Wellness Week has had a major impact on the lives of the Veterans who participate and we are so pleased to be a part of the program,” said Ryan M. Lance, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ConocoPhillips. “Providing opportunities like this further demonstrates our commitment to honoring our Veterans.”



The week also kicks off the 7th PGA National Day of HOPE campaign, running from October 11 to November 30, with plans to raise more than $200,000 for local PGA HOPE programming throughout the country.

For more information or to support PGA HOPE programming, please visit pgareach.org