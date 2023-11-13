PGA of America Members Joel Burger, Tim Fries, Cathy Matthews-Kane and David Reasoner Elected to PGA of America Board of Directors

PGA of America Golf Professionals Joel Burger, Tim Fries, Cathy Matthews-Kane and David Reasoner were elected to the PGA of America Board of Directors during the 107th PGA Annual Meeting in Frisco, Texas, at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and PGA Frisco, the home of the PGA of America. Additionally, Dawn Neujahr, PGA, was named the third-ever At-Large Director. The newly elected Board Members will each serve three-year terms.



The PGA of America Board of Directors is composed of the President, Vice President, Secretary and 19 Directors who establish Association policy. The Directors include representatives from each of the Association’s 14 Districts, three Independent Directors, an At-Large Member Director and a Player Director, who is a member of the PGA TOUR.



The addition of a PGA of America Golf Professional as an at-large director started in 2019 and brings greater expertise to the Board, balances representation and increases diversity, enabling Officers and the Board to better recruit and cultivate talent. The at-large PGA board director also will increase PGA Section representation. Neujahr follows in the footsteps of PGA of America Master Professional Cathy Harbin and PGA of America Hall of Fame Member Renee Powell as At-Large Director.



“It’s an honor to serve alongside such a distinguished group of mentors and leaders on the PGA of America Board of Directors,” said PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at The Country Club of Lansing in Lansing, Michigan. “These passionate PGA of America Members, who love the game, volunteer their time and share a common goal of working tirelessly to elevate our profession, ensuring golf is well positioned for future growth and success.”

District 2: David Reasoner, PGA - The Ridgewood C.C. - Paramus, New Jersey PGA Sections: Metropolitan, New Jersey and Philadelphia



District 4: Tim Fries, PGA - Glen Oak G.C. - Buffalo, New York PGA Sections: Central New York, Tri-State and Western New York

District 8: Joel Burger, PGA, - Wexford Golf - Edina, Minnesota PGA Sections: Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska

District 9: Cathy Matthews-Kane, PGA - C.C. of Colorado - Colorado Springs, Colorado PGA Sections: Colorado, Rocky Mountain, Utah

At-Large Director: Dawn Neujahr, PGA - Champions Run - Omaha, Nebraska.