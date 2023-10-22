Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
PGA of America Members Prepare for the 2023 New York City Marathon

Henry Stetina, PGA, gives a thumbs up while participating in the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon.

On November 5, a team of dedicated PGA Professionals will once again hit the streets of New York City to run the TCS New York City Marathon while raising awareness and support for PGA REACH, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America.  
We’re two Sundays away from the starting cannons firing off at the Verrazano–Narrows Bridge connecting Staten Island to Brooklyn where runners begin their 26.2-mile tour through all five boroughs of New York City.  However, for the runners, the journey has already begun.  
Jake Van Fleet will be running the TCS New York City Marathon next month.
What many don’t realize are the in-between moments – those four- to five-mile runs that go into training week-in and week-out. 
Two members of the 2023 PGA REACH NYC Marathon Team, Henry Stetina, PGA, and Jake Van Fleet, PGA, along with PGA REACH staff members Alyssa Blundell and Hayden Lewis, PGA, sat down on the Lie + Loft podcast to talk about those details and what this race means for themselves and the support of PGA REACH.
Henry Stetina at last year's marathon.
Since 2017, PGA Professionals have raised over $250,000 by running in the TCS New York City Marathon for the benefit of PGA REACH programming which positively impacts the lives of boys and girls, Veterans and diverse communities through the game of golf.  This will be the sixth consecutive year that PGA REACH sends a team of PGA Professionals to this iconic race.
To learn more or support Team PGA REACH head to the team’s fundraising page, and listen to the Lie + Loft podcast episode below:

