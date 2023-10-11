PGA of America Offers Short-Term Employment Opportunities at 2024 Spectator Championships Through PGA JobMatch





Individuals can The PGA of America is inviting talent from diverse backgrounds interested in careers in golf and sports to apply for short-term employment as operations assistants in support of its 2024 major spectator championships.Individuals can register here through Nov. 10 to potentially interview for opportunities at the following events:

PGA Championship Valhalla Golf Club Louisville, Kentucky May 13-19, 2024

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Harbor Shores Benton Harbor, Michigan May 20-26, 2024

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Sahalee Country Club Sammamish, Washington June 19-23, 2024

Positions in Kentucky, Michigan and Washington include pre-, during and post-Championship opportunities from April to July 2024.

“The PGA of America’s vision is an inclusive golf industry that reflects the rich diversity of our nation. One significant stride toward this goal is nurturing talent and creating avenues for employment tied to our flagship events,” says PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross.

