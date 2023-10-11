From the PGA
PGA of America Offers Short-Term Employment Opportunities at 2024 Spectator Championships Through PGA JobMatch
Published on
The PGA of America is inviting talent from diverse backgrounds interested in careers in golf and sports to apply for short-term employment as operations assistants in support of its 2024 major spectator championships.
Individuals can register here through Nov. 10 to potentially interview for opportunities at the following events:
Individuals can register here through Nov. 10 to potentially interview for opportunities at the following events:
- PGA ChampionshipValhalla Golf ClubLouisville, KentuckyMay 13-19, 2024
- KitchenAid Senior PGA ChampionshipHarbor ShoresBenton Harbor, MichiganMay 20-26, 2024
- KPMG Women’s PGA ChampionshipSahalee Country ClubSammamish, WashingtonJune 19-23, 2024
Positions in Kentucky, Michigan and Washington include pre-, during and post-Championship opportunities from April to July 2024.
“The PGA of America’s vision is an inclusive golf industry that reflects the rich diversity of our nation. One significant stride toward this goal is nurturing talent and creating avenues for employment tied to our flagship events,” says PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross.
“PGA JobMatch is a platform to connect passionate individuals to these unique opportunities, offering learning experiences, a chance to explore a career in golf and the ability to contribute to some of golf's most celebrated events.”
PGA Chief People Officer Sandy Cross
The PGA is primarily conducting outreach to colleges and universities, including minority-serving institutions, which offer sports- and golf-management programs. Introductions will be made between qualified candidates and the respective PGA of America departments’ hiring leaders. Qualified candidates will be invited to participate in the next phase of the hiring process.
PGA JobMatch details and registration steps are featured on the PGA JobMatch website. All applicants’ registrations must be received by Nov. 10, 2023, to be considered.
PGA JobMatch details and registration steps are featured on the PGA JobMatch website. All applicants’ registrations must be received by Nov. 10, 2023, to be considered.