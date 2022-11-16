Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
PGA Home Page
From the PGA

PGA of America Offers Short-Term Employment Opportunities in Support of 2023 Major Championships through PGA JobMatch

Published on

The PGA of America is inviting talent from diverse backgrounds who are interested in careers in golf and sports to apply for short-term employment as operations assistants in support of the PGA’s high-profile 2023 Major Spectator Championships. 
Individuals can register at PGAImpact.org through December 16th to potentially interview with the PGA’s operations teams, for short-term employment opportunities at the following events:
  • 2023 PGA Championship - Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, N.Y. (May 15–21, 2023) 
  • 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship - PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas (May 24–28, 2023) 
  • 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship - Baltusrol Golf Club, Springfield, N.J. (June 21–25, 2023) 
Positions in New York, Texas and New Jersey include pre-, during and post-Championship opportunities from April to July 2023. 
“We are committed to creating a golf industry workforce that reflects the demographics of America,” said PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross. “PGA JobMatch provides unique and valuable experiences working at some of golf’s most high profile Championships for individuals who are interested in exploring a career in golf. These high-energy team environments provide hands-on learning experiences and networking opportunities, which can be the launch point to a career in golf.”
The PGA is primarily conducting recruitment through colleges and universities, including minority-serving institutions, which offer sports and golf management programs. Introductions will be made between qualified candidates and the respective PGA of America departments’ hiring leaders. Qualified candidates will be invited to participate in the next phase of the hiring process.
A list of opportunities is featured on the PGA JobMatch website.
All applicants’ registrations must be received by December 16, 2022 to be considered.

We also recommend

Bill Hook, PGA, Creates Lasting Memories & Relationships Through Golf Travel
Travel
Bill Hook, PGA, Creates Lasting Memories & Relationships Through Golf Travel
Troy Brin and Colton Hensley at the East Potomac Golf Links on October 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/PGA of America)
Game Changers
Learning the Game Helps Veteran Troy Brin Become the Person He's Trying to Be
Gideon Yu and the other new board members are sworn in by PGA Honorary President Suzy Whaley during the 106th PGA Annual Meeting at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)
From the PGA
San Francisco 49ers Co-Owner Gideon Yu Joins PGA of America Board of Directors as Independent Director
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external link
ContactContact About Media Center , external linkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external linkPGA Sections PGA Careers , external link
ImpactPGA Reach , external linkWe Are Golf , external link
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy Terms of Service Do Not Sell My Personal Information , external link
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech