PGA of America to Support Staffing of 2024 Major Championships through PGA JobMatch

Committed to diversify the golf industry’s workforce, the PGA of America is inviting local talent from underrepresented backgrounds to register for PGA JobMatch to be considered for a new cycle of positions that support the PGA of America’s high-profile 2024 Major Championships.

Individuals can register here through Feb. 15 to potentially interview for opportunities with the Association’s key vendors for jobs leading up to, during and after the following PGA of America events:
  • PGA Championship
    Valhalla Golf Club
    Louisville, Kentucky
    May 13-19, 2024
  • KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
    Harbor Shores
    Benton Harbor, Michigan
    May 20-26, 2024
  • KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
    Sahalee Country Club
    Sammamish, Washington
    June 17-23, 2024

Job opportunities include part-time and full-time temporary work for pre-, during and
post-Championship events from April to July. A variety of positions need to be filled within areas such as security staffing, hospitality, general labor, transportation, logistics, carpentry, construction, janitorial and miscellaneous services.
"We are committed to illuminating the wide variety of pathways to a career within the $102 billion golf industry,” said PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross. “Through PGA JobMatch, we leverage our spectator championships to generate local employment opportunities for emerging talent from a variety of backgrounds, identities and abilities, who want to discover what a career in the business of golf could look like.”

The PGA of America will work with diverse talent and employment associations, as well as local partners in Kentucky, Michigan and Washington to encourage candidates to register for PGA JobMatch. Connections will be made between qualified candidates and key PGA of America vendors, such as CSC, Cornerstone Parking and Patina Restaurant Group.

A full list of opportunities is featured on pga.com/pga-of-america/pga- jobmatch. Registrations must be received by February 15, 2024 to be considered. Qualified candidates will be contacted by PGA of America’s key vendors for the next phase of the hiring process.

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

