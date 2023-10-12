PGA of America VendorMatch Expands Sourcing Opportunities for 2025 PGA Championship





Businesses owned by minorities, women, LGBTQ individuals, people with disabilities, Veterans, and/or service-disabled Veterans, as well as local small businesses are encouraged to for phase one of PGA VendorMatch through November 2, 2023, to potentially meet and explore Tier I sourcing opportunities with the PGA of America. Phase two of the program will launch in the summer of 2024 providing Tier II sourcing opportunities with the PGA of America’s larger suppliers for the three 2025 PGA of America spectator championships. The PGA of America has expanded PGA VendorMatch to release early sourcing opportunities across nine categories of products and services needed leading up to and during the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, in May 2025.Businesses owned by minorities, women, LGBTQ individuals, people with disabilities, Veterans, and/or service-disabled Veterans, as well as local small businesses are encouraged to register here for phase one of PGA VendorMatch through November 2, 2023, to potentially meet and explore Tier I sourcing opportunities with the PGA of America. Phase two of the program will launch in the summer of 2024 providing Tier II sourcing opportunities with the PGA of America’s larger suppliers for the three 2025 PGA of America spectator championships.

The $102 billion golf industry produces an economic impact of approximately $31 billion in travel. Major championships consistently amplify tourism and entertainment spend in their host regions. Through PGA VendorMatch, the PGA reaffirms its dedication to bolstering the economy in North Carolina, offering valuable business opportunities for local and diverse-owned suppliers and underlining its commitment to community and inclusion.



“Diverse-owned businesses enrich our supply chain with fresh ideas and inventive strategies. By inviting these suppliers to engage in our championship sourcing opportunities, we're fostering their progress and enhancing the economic vitality of our championship host communities,” says PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross. “Supplier inclusion drives economic resilience and innovation.

"We're excited to welcome local and diverse-owned businesses into PGA VendorMatch, giving them a platform to shine and introduce their offerings to an international audience." PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross