PGA of America Unveils State-of-the-Art Multimedia Studio

The PGA of America has completed an expansion of PGA of America Studios, an innovative production facility with plug-and-play production services for all audio and video content needs. Located inside the Association’s home office in Frisco, Texas, the studio is turnkey for live shows and sets for national and local broadcast productions, streaming, commercials, photo shoots and remi-style coverage spanning the 660-acre PGA Frisco campus and beyond.



Bringing production capabilities to PGA Frisco is rooted in creating a “home base” for PGA of America Members to tell their stories, while driving efficiencies in the coverage of championships on site and beyond. The facility was created in partnership with Safari Solutions to be as flexible as possible, including real-time distribution of video to either one-to-one or one-to-many distribution points, such as Facebook LIVE, YouTube and more.



In addition to being a hub for the PGA of America to create and broadcast video, audio and social media content about the organization’s Members and events, external companies and agencies can rent the space for their own multimedia needs. One of a few full-scale production studios in North Texas, it includes full support from the studio team, as well as access to set designs, equipment and post-production needs. To ensure the studio provides first-class service, PGA of America is partnering with KO-MAR Productions, a full-service video production company that has been producing PGA of America content for more than 20 years.

Since its first broadcast in April 2023, PGA of America Studios has hosted a national commercial shoot for T-Mobile, as well as the T-Mobile 5G “Live from the Range” show during the 2024 PGA Championship from Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, KY. Last summer, the studio hosted a team from ESPN to cover the 2023 PGA Jr. league Championship live from PGA Frisco, and most recently a live remote interview with Golf Channel’s Whit Watson.

Green Screen and Cameras

The newly expanded PGA of America Studios will host a live ESPN+ show as part of Conference USA’s Football Media Day on July 23, featuring head coaches and players from 10 CUSA programs in a variety of formats, ranging from 1:1 interviews to panel discussions and video analysis.

Seminar rooms adjacent to the studio will serve as backdrops for official photography, press conferences and podcast recordings; a private, soundproof green room will host the conference’s social team for behind-the-scenes content capturing. Throughout the 2024-25 NCAA football season, hundreds of local and national media outlets will rely on the interviews and reports recorded and produced within the PGA of America Studios.

Main Studio Behind Cameras

“Working with an organization like Conference USA highlights the capabilities of the studio and is a great way to showcase how different companies and organizations can use the space to promote their own campaigns and products and deliver a message to a wider audience,” said Charles Dillahunt, Studio, Productions, Wagering and Gaming Lead for the PGA of America. “With so many events coming to Frisco and the DFW area, PGA of America Studios is slated to become the preferred partner when companies are looking to create, produce and distribute multimedia content.”

For more details on the PGA Of America Studios or to book an appointment, click here.