PGA Professional Ben Kern Turns Heads With Memorable Sunday at the PGA Championship

What a day for PGA of America Golf Professional Ben Kern!

Playing on Championship Sunday with the European Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald, Ben Kern was treated to the full PGA Championship experience. The spotlight didn't slow down Kern's incredible play. He wowed the fans with a hole-out birdie at No. 5 and then followed that up with a 31-footer for another one at No. 6.

He added a birdie at No. 9 and at No. 16 to end the week with 14 total birdies. His final round 72 was the perfect capstone for an impressive week. Kern earned Low PGA of America Golf Professional Honors. He'll add the 2026 trophy to the one he won in 2018 at Bellerive.

“Today I just really wanted to enjoy it, soak in this experience playing on a Sunday at a Major, and I did exactly that. I had a blast today.”

Ben Kern, PGA General Manager at Hickory Hills Golf Club in Ohio, joins Mike Small (2007 and 2011) and Rob Labritz (2010, 2019) as a 2-time Low Professional. Bob Boyd (1990, 1994, 1996) is the only PGA Professional to win the honor three times.

“It’s very special,” said Kern, a Southern Ohio PGA Section Member. “Once I got into the business, it was a goal to get out here and play in this Championship. It’s very special to be in this field and then to walk away with Low PGA Pro, it’s everything.”