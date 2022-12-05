PGA REACH Introduces the PGA WORKS John & Tamara Lundgren Scholars Program

After awarding $8,000 scholarships to 17 students for the 2022-2023 academic school year earlier this Fall, PGA REACH today announced the PGA WORKS Golf Management University Scholarship Program is now the PGA WORKS John & Tamara Lundgren Scholars Program and will award 21 deserving recipients in 2023-2024.



With the generous support of the Lundgrens, the scholarships will be presented annually to talented and motivated students from diverse backgrounds who are working toward PGA Membership through one of 18 accredited PGA Golf Management University Programs nationwide. These students pursue bachelor’s degrees in a golf industry-compatible major, with the goal of obtaining PGA Membership and becoming leaders in the golf industry.

John and Tama Lundgren

Since its inception in 2018, a total of 47 individuals have earned scholarships, with $376,000 of overall support delivered to date. With the Lundgrens’ generosity, PGA WORKS has added six additional scholarships over the past two academic years.

The PGA WORKS John & Tamara Lundgren PGA WORKS Scholars Program will remain open to high school seniors, graduates or current postsecondary undergraduates. There will be an intentional focus placed on engaging a diverse demographic of participants. Applicants will be selected on the basis of academic record, leadership demonstrated through participation in school and community activities, work experience, a statement of goals and aspirations, unique personal or family circumstances, an outside appraisal, active participation in the game of golf and playing ability.

To ensure success and perpetuity of the program, as well as objectivity in the selection process, PGA REACH retained Scholarship America as a third-party administrator. Scholarship America is the nation's largest designer and manager of scholarship, tuition assistance and other education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations and individuals to help students achieve their college dreams.

“We are so very grateful and inspired by John and Tamara Lundgren’s philanthropic commitment to support the growth of PGA WORKS,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. “The PGA WORKS John & Tamara Lundgren Scholars Program does the important work of enabling individuals from diverse backgrounds to further their education, all while they work toward a career in the golf industry. Thanks to the Lundgren’s generosity and vision, we are taking a big step in making golf look more like America.”

“Golf has been an important part of my life since childhood, having competed as a junior and at the collegiate level,” said John Lundgren. “Tamara and I first met at a golf club in London, and golf has been something we’ve enjoyed playing and supporting together ever since. We are thrilled and honored to help a group of aspiring young men and women who share our love of the game. We have full confidence they will further the growth of the game and broaden its appeal by pursuing careers in the industry.”

The Lundgrens also provide support to PGA WORKS Beyond the Green, a career-exploration event designed to educate and inspire talent from historically underrepresented backgrounds to pursue careers in the business of golf and beyond, as well as the PGA WORKS Fellowship, an immersive fully-paid entry level experience at a PGA Section’s Foundation operations.

John Lundgren served for 13 years as Chairman and CEO of Stanley Black and Decker (NYSE: SWK), the world’s largest tool and outdoor products company, until his retirement in 2017. He is currently Lead Independent Director at Visa (NYSE: V) and Chairman of the Board of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE: MODG), formerly the Callaway Golf Company.

Tamara Lundgren practiced law and investment banking in the United States and Europe before joining Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ: SCHN), a global leader in sustainable metals production and exporter of recycled metals, where she is currently Chairman, President and CEO. She serves on the board of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) and is Board Chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. They reside in North Palm Beach, Florida.