Category - Member Events
PGA Tournament Series Returns to PGA Golf Club
By Craig Dolch
Published on
PGA Golf Club on April 26, 2021 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/PGA of America)
Dylan Newman of New Rochelle, N.Y., who has won the money title in two of the last three PGA Tournament Series – he was fourth last year – headlines the six-event series held at PGA Golf Club through the end of the year.
Newman led the money lists in 2019 ($16,070) and 2020 ($13,050) before finishing fourth last year ($7,764) to Jake Scott of Strongsville, Ohio ($20,007). Scott, who also had last year’s low scoring average by almost 1 ½ strokes (67.58) will not be competing in the PGA Tournament Series this fall.
Newman is among 60 players entered in Series No. 1 that will be held Thursday and Friday on the Ryder Course at PGA Golf Club.
The other PGA Tournament Series events are as follows: No. 2 is Dec. 5-6 on the Dye; No. 3 is Dec. 8-9 on the Wanamaker; No. 4 is Dec. 12-13 on the Ryder, No. 5 is Dec. 15-16 on the Dye and No. 6 is Dec. 19-20 on the Wanamaker.
Other top players in this week's field are Zac Oakley of King of Prussia, PA., Danny Balin of Lake Success, N.Y., Jeff Sorensen of Blaine, MN., and Larkin Gross of Center Cross, VA. Oakley tied for fourth and Gross tied for sixth at the recent National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship.
The PGA Tournament Series debuted during the 1977-78 winter to provide more playing opportunities for PGA Professionals. In 1996, the Series became the first PGA of America-sanctioned event to be held at PGA Golf Club.
Bruce Zabriski is the all-time leader with 18 wins, followed by Mike San Filippo (16) and Gene Fieger (15).
The winner of each event earns a $5,000 first prize. The PGA Tournament Series is Presented by GOLF ADVISOR.
Follow along HERE.