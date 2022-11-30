PGA Tournament Series Returns to PGA Golf Club

Dylan Newman of New Rochelle, N.Y., who has won the money title in two of the last three PGA Tournament Series – he was fourth last year – headlines the six-event series held at PGA Golf Club through the end of the year.

Newman led the money lists in 2019 ($16,070) and 2020 ($13,050) before finishing fourth last year ($7,764) to Jake Scott of Strongsville, Ohio ($20,007). Scott, who also had last year’s low scoring average by almost 1 ½ strokes (67.58) will not be competing in the PGA Tournament Series this fall.

Dylan Newman hits his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 54th PGA Professional Championship at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa on April 19, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

Newman is among 60 players entered in Series No. 1 that will be held Thursday and Friday on the Ryder Course at PGA Golf Club.

The other PGA Tournament Series events are as follows: No. 2 is Dec. 5-6 on the Dye; No. 3 is Dec. 8-9 on the Wanamaker; No. 4 is Dec. 12-13 on the Ryder, No. 5 is Dec. 15-16 on the Dye and No. 6 is Dec. 19-20 on the Wanamaker.

PGA Golf Club on November 14, 2021 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Hailey Garrett/PGA of America)

Other top players in this week's field are Zac Oakley of King of Prussia, PA., Danny Balin of Lake Success, N.Y., Jeff Sorensen of Blaine, MN., and Larkin Gross of Center Cross, VA. Oakley tied for fourth and Gross tied for sixth at the recent National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship.

The PGA Tournament Series debuted during the 1977-78 winter to provide more playing opportunities for PGA Professionals. In 1996, the Series became the first PGA of America-sanctioned event to be held at PGA Golf Club.

Bruce Zabriski is the all-time leader with 18 wins, followed by Mike San Filippo (16) and Gene Fieger (15).

Bruce Zabriski watches his shot at PGA Golf Club on April 16, 2014 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/The PGA of America)

The winner of each event earns a $5,000 first prize. The PGA Tournament Series is Presented by GOLF ADVISOR.