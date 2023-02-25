PGA Vice President Don Rea, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Gather in New York City for Ryder Cup Ceremony

Rome and New York City, two of the most iconic cities in the world, have unique ties.

Hospitality, culture, people — there's a deep connection between both the Big Apple and Eternal City. And starting this year, then in 2025, both will add another chapter to their illustrious histories: hosting a Ryder Cup.

That was what a special ceremony centered around on Feb. 24 at the Italian Consulate in New York City, as PGA Vice President Don Rea, PGA, joined Italy Deputy Prime Minster and Minster of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani for a night recognizing one of golf's quintessential events.

Bryan Karns, the 2025 Ryder Cup Director, Deputy Prime Minister Tajani and Rea pose with the Ryder Cup.

Marco Simone Golf & Country Club near Rome will host the 2023 Ryder Cup, Sept. 25-Oct. 1, while Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, just outside New York City will be the site of the 2025 biennial affair.

"The Ryder Cup was founded on sportsmanship and goodwill between countries, which I know will be held up and exemplified at the Ryder Cup this year in Rome," said Rea. " Looking ahead to 2025, I will have the good fortune of being the President of the PGA of America when the Ryder Cup is held at Bethpage. I can say without hesitation that this will be a personal highlight for me, and I know that we will have big shoes to fill after Rome."