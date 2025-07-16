Powering Through: What We Can Learn from the Best LPGA Players

More women and girls are picking up the game of golf than ever before. This is bringing a fresh wave of passionate female golfers who are eager to learn, sharpen their skills, and enjoy everything the game has to offer.

Over the years, we’ve shared countless tips, insights, and strategies tailored to female golfers from building more powerful swings to making longer putts.

One of the best ways to improve your game is by watching the pros in action. The LPGA Tour showcases some of the most talented and technically skilled golfers in the world. There's a lot we can take away from watching them about confidence and consistency.

Whether you're practicing at the driving range, refining your short game, or teeing it up, here are some essential golf tips for women. These insights are designed to help you unlock your potential and enjoy the journey every step of the way.

Golf Tips: How to Hit More Fairways, Inspired by Lexi Thompson

Off the tee, sometimes the best club in your bag is the one you're most confident with, not necessarily the longest.

Thompson, who's now playing part-time on the LPGA Tour at age 30, has been absolutely crushing it at The Club at Carlton Woods despite not always pulling the driver off the tee. Her brother Curtis, who's on the bag, mentioned that when Lexi's not feeling the driver, she opts for her 3-wood instead, which still carries an impressive 235 yards.

This Chipping Drill Inspired By Lydia Ko Will Improve Your Short Game

With 22 LPGA Tour titles to her name, three major titles and an Olympic gold medal, Lydia Ko has established herself as one of the best players in golf, thanks in large part to being a premier short game specialist. Ko's touch around the greens has been a cornerstone of her success throughout her career. Her ability to get up and down from virtually anywhere has saved countless strokes and contributed significantly to her impressive tournament record.

The Best Putting Tips From KPMG Women's PGA Champion Minjee Lee

Just one year ago, Lee ranked 157th on the LPGA Tour in strokes gained: putting. This season, after switching to a long broomstick-style putter, she's climbed to 8th. That's not just improvement—that's a complete transformation of the most crucial aspect of her game.

How to Hit Your Fairway Woods Solid Like Rose Zhang

There's no rush to Zhang's swing and it allows her to match up her lower and upper body perfectly to deliver flush contact to the ball throughout the bag. While it may take a little longer for you to develop those sort of mechanics, there's a few simple keys you learn from Zhang right away that can transfer instantly to your game.

The fairway wood shot from a long distance is one club Zhang has down-pat, but it can be tricky to get consistent contact since it's used from such a far distance usually. We've got you covered, however.

Hit Longer, Straighter Drives: Nelly Korda’s 4 Keys to Copy

You know what I love about Nelly Korda's driving? It's not just the distance, though she certainly crushes it. It's the effortless power and consistent accuracy that makes her one of the most feared drivers on tour.