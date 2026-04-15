Reflections From Augusta: Why It Still Means So Much From a PGA Member

There are certain places in golf that stay with you long after you leave.

Augusta National is one of them.

No matter how many times I have had the privilege to be there for Masters week, that feeling never fades. The first glimpse of the course. The sound of patrons moving across the property. The color. The calm. The sense that you are entering a place that matters deeply to the game. It all hits in a way that is difficult to fully explain until you have experienced it yourself.

For me, that feeling begins with gratitude.

As a PGA of America Golf Professional, I do not take for granted what it means to be on site at the Masters. I know that access to this championship is a privilege. I know it is not something to expect. And every time I walk those grounds, I am mindful that the opportunity exists because of the PGA of America and the thousands of PGA Members whose work continues to strengthen this game at every level.

That matters to me.

Because while Augusta is one of the most famous places in sports, my connection to it also feels personal. It reminds me why I fell in love with golf in the first place. It reminds me why so many of us have devoted our lives to teaching it, serving it and trying to leave it better than we found it. In a profession where long days and full schedules can sometimes make golf feel more like work than wonder, Augusta has a means of bringing the wonder back.

And that is part of what makes the Masters so special.

This tournament is not just big. It is meaningful. It still feels like an event that stops people in their tracks. It reaches golfers and non-golfers alike. It draws in lifelong fans, casual viewers and young players who are just starting to understand what this game can be. The Masters does not simply crown a champion. It creates moments that become part of golf’s shared memory.

Over the last decade, its impact has only grown. Augusta National has helped widen golf’s reach through efforts like Drive, Chip and Putt, which has held its National Finals there since 2014, and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which debuted in 2019 and quickly became one of the most meaningful stages in amateur golf. Those additions have helped make Augusta not only a symbol of tradition but also a force in molding the future of the game.

That is why a week at Augusta feels bigger than one tournament.

It's a celebration of excellence, yes, but also of possibility. It reminds kids what they can dream about. It reminds PGA Members why the work we do matters. And it reminds fans why golf, at its best, can still stir something real.

This year, that emotion felt even stronger because of Rory McIlroy.

His story has long been one of talent, expectation and perseverance. Golf fans have watched him carry the burden of history and possibility for years. When he won the 2025 Masters to complete the career Grand Slam, it was like one of those rare moments when the entire sport exhaled together. Then, in 2026, he came back and won again, becoming a back-to-back Masters champion.

That says something about greatness. But it also says something about resilience.

Rory’s latest win felt important not just because of the record book, but because of what he represents to so many people. He has never been a detached figure. Fans have seen the talent, the pressure, the heartbreak and the persistence. They have seen the humanity. That is why his success lands so deeply. It is not just admiration. It is connection.

Watching him win again at Augusta felt like more than a victory lap. It felt like the sequel to a story that has mattered to golf for a very long time. It served as a reminder that the most meaningful achievements are often the ones that require patience, scars and belief. In that way, Rory’s moment became something larger than Rory. It served as a reflection of why people care so much about sports in the first place.

They want to see excellence. But they also want to see hope rewarded.

That is what I will take with me from Augusta this year.

Not just the beauty of the course or the electricity of the championship, though both were unforgettable. What stays with me most is the perspective. The reminder that golf is at its best when it brings people together, inspires the next generation and gives all of us something to believe in.

For me, Augusta remains a place of reverence. The Masters remains a week unlike any other. And as someone who has spent nearly three decades in this game, I still walk away humbled by it all.

Humbled by the place.

Humbled by the people.

Humbled by the chance to be there as a PGA Member and to witness golf at its highest and most meaningful level.

This year, with Rory McIlroy once again slipping on the Green Jacket, that gratitude felt even deeper. Because the Masters is not only about tradition. It is about renewal. It is about what this game has been, what it is now and what it still can become.

And every April, Augusta reminds me of that all over again.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “The Starter” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.



