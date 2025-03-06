Registration Open for PGA Family Golf Championship at Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run

Registration is open for the third annual PGA Family Golf Championship to be held on the acclaimed courses at Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run in Kohler, Wisconsin, Aug. 30-31, 2025. Families can register here

The PGA Family Golf Championship welcomes teams of 2-4 players who are biologically or legally related to compete in one of two divisions. The Amateur division is open to golfers of all skill levels, while the Professional division includes teams with a PGA of America Golf Professional or LPGA Golf Professional. In alignment with the American Development Model (ADM), competitors must be at least 10 years of age on August 30, 2025.

“Golf brings people together, and PGA Family Golf brings families together; there is nothing better than spending time with the people you love, off the grid and on the grass,” said PGA of America President Don Rea Jr., PGA Master Professional and Owner/Operator of Augusta Ranch Golf Club (Arizona). “Our partners at Kohler Golf value family, and together we have created an unforgettable experience for families that blends fun and competition. Register your family now before the field is full.”

Blackwolf Run.

The event kicks off Friday, Aug. 29, with a round on the par-3 Baths Course, followed by an evening reception onsite. Two days of team scramble competition begins Saturday, Aug. 30, on the Meadow Valleys Course, followed by the final round on Sunday, Aug. 31, on the Irish Course.

A limited number of rounds are available exclusively for PGA Family Golf Championship participants on The Straits Course, host of the 43rd Ryder Cup (2021) and PGA Championship (2015, 2010, 2004), on Friday (Aug. 29) or Monday (Sept. 1). Registrants can secure a time on a first-come, first-serve basis during online registration at a special rate. Additionally, a limited number of rooms have been reserved at a special group rate at The American Club as well as the Inn on Woodlake; details will be provided with registration.

PGA of America and LPGA Golf Professionals host recreational PGA Family Golf events locally at their facilities throughout the year. To find a local PGA Family Golf event, visit PGAFamilyGolf.com or connect with your local PGA of America Golf Professional

To register for the 2025 PGA Family Golf Championship, please click here.