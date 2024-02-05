In the Barbin Family, Golf is Life

Golf runs deep in the Barbin family.

Quarter-Century PGA of America Golf Professional Andy Barbin Sr. and his older brother, PGA of America Life Member Harry Barbin, are no strangers to the game of golf. For over 40 years, they have shared a love for the game together.

Now, they are sharing it with the rest of the family.

Andy Barbin and his wife Allison are owners of Chesapeake Bay Golf Club in Elkton, Maryland. The best part about it? They run it with their four sons right by their side.

(From left): Andrew Jr., Evan, Austin. and Zach Barbin.

The Barbin's sons, Andrew Jr. (28), Zach (24), Austin (22) and Evan (19), were quite literally born into the game and have been surrounded by golf since they were old enough to walk. Nowadays, that love for golf comes through working alongside each other.

Andy Sr. is the PGA of America General Manager, Andrew Jr. is Chesapeake Bay’s Head Golf Professional, and three younger brothers, Zach, Austin, and Evan are Assistant Golf Professionals in just about everything at the course. The brothers are involved in all parts of the family’s golf course operations, from merchandising and coaching to clubfittings, finances and golf course maintenance . . . they do it all.

The Barbins admit their favorite part about working together is the time spent practicing and playing on the course, well, together.

The brotherly competition started early for the Barbin sibilings.

“We really enjoy playing and competing against each other," says Zach, who's a PGA Associate in the PGA PGM Program. "Playing with my brothers has always been super fun and competitive because we always push each other. We play in many tournaments together, and there’s really nobody else I’d rather tee it up with than my brothers and my dad."

As their full-time PGA Coach and dad, Andy Sr. has taught his sons everything they know about the game, including many life lessons they have carried with them into their own golf careers.

"It’s pretty rare to have four sons who all share a strong love of the game. Better yet, it’s even more rare that they are all extremely good at it," Andy Sr. says.

"They are four outstanding players who really understand the business of golf and what the game is about. It’s truly a blessing and something my wife and I are really proud of.” Andy Barbin Sr., PGA

From junior golfers, to amateurs, and now soon to be PGA of America Professionals, the Barbin bunch are some of the best golfers in the Delaware Valley area.

The brothers all played for competitive NCAA men’s college golf teams. Andrew Jr. played at Eastern University in Pennsylvania, and his three younger brothers Zach, Austin and Evan all played at Liberty University in Virginia, with Austin and Evan currently competing as sophomore and senior on the team.

Not just that, but they all have countless tournament wins to their name, many of which Andy Sr. has been on the bag for. Caddying for them since they were juniors, Andy says he truly loves nothing more, as he caddied nearly 20 tournaments a year, and hardly misses a tournament.

"I enjoy caddying for my boys more than anything in this world," Andy Sr., the 2010 Philadelphia PGA Golf Professional of the Year says. "I am extremely proud to see how far they have come, and I enjoy sharing those big moments with them. I had my time when I was younger, and now it’s their time."

Next up after successful collegiate golf careers? PGA of America Membership.

“Our dad passed down the game to us so it was inevitable we would be involved in golf," says Zach. We could’ve done anything we wanted, but we chose golf.”

Andrew and Zach have begun the PGA PGM Program, and they're on their way to becoming PGA of America Members, with younger brothers Austin and Evan hoping to follow suit when they graduate.

“We’re really excited for what the future has in store," says Zach. "My brothers and I really enjoy working for the family business, and we always want golf to be a part of our lives. Hopefully, we will all become PGA Members very soon."