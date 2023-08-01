Three Things to Know About PGA Family Golf

It’s evident that golf is one of few sports that bridges the generational gap. How many other playing fields see grandparents, parents and kids competing together?

The PGA of America aims to give its PGA Coaches the tools and resources to do what they do best: bring communities together and connect them through golf. Enter PGA Family Golf , created to bring multiple generations together to play as a team.

Here are three things to that make this flourishing program one you should try:

Create moments that matter

Everything’s more fun as a team, and golf is no exception –– hello, Ryder Cup! Parent-child events offer a great opportunity for duos to team up, but where does that leave other immediate and extended family members?

You might be familiar with PGA Jr. League , the PGA of America’s successful, team-based youth golf program that’s supported by names like Alex Morgan and Stephen Curry. PGA Family Golf was created to bring family members off the sidelines and onto the course together as a team.

Teams of approximately 2-4 family members with at least one adult and one junior can participate in PGA Family Golf events. The recommended set up is a 9-hole, par 3 with a team scramble or alternate shot format, but facilities and host PGA Professionals have flexibility to structure the event in any way they see fit. The goal is to create an event or event series that welcomes and accommodates golfers of all ages and skill levels.

Add a national title to your legacy with the PGA Family Golf Championship

There’s a new PGA championship on the block –– and your family can be a part of it!

The inaugural PGA Family Golf Championship will take place Dec. 9-10 at PGA West in La Quinta, California. The event will feature more than 100 teams of between 2-4 family members, with at least one adult (ages 18 and up as of Dec. 9) and one junior (ages 10 and up as of Dec. 9).

Teams in each division (Amateur and Professional) will vie for their national title in a two-day, stroke play alternate shot tournament. The Professional division encourages our PGA and LPGA Professionals to participate with their own families.

The PGA Family Golf Championship offers the best of both worlds for teams seeking a more competitive experience that’s still centered around a fun and welcoming environment. Taco stations on the course will most certainly be involved.

Many of us enjoy watching TOUR players participate in the PNC Championship with their loved ones: Think Tiger and Charlie Woods, Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee, and Mike and Justin Thomas. This year, you can compete in the PGA Family Golf Championship, and then watch your favorite famous golf families do the same the following week. Chances are, you’ll have more fun on the course together than in front of the screen.

Learn more about the PGA Family Golf Championship, and don’t miss your chance to register here

Tee it up together

PGA Family Golf is continuing to gain momentum nationwide. You can find and register events near you at PGAFamilyGolf.com