Remembering PGA Past President Dick Smith, a Staple of the Philadelphia PGA Section

Dick Smith, the PGA of America President from 1991-92, passed away March 8.

A sterling representative of the Philadelphia PGA, Smith was a five-time Section Champion, who won more than 25 Philadelphia PGA championships during his career. He also captured the Section's Player of the Year Award six times and served as Philadelphia PGA President from 1978-1980.

“The PGA of America is heartbroken by the passing of our 27th PGA President Dick Smith. A PGA Member since 1964 and a member of the PGA Hall of Fame, he had a great influence on our sport both as an administrator and a competitor,” said PGA President John Lindert. “One of the finest playing Presidents in our Association’s history, Dick competed in 13 major championships during his career, highlighted by a 42nd place finish at the 1970 U.S. Open and a 17th place showing at the 1992 Senior British Open.

"His service as President of the PGA from 1991-92 was extremely impactful on our membership, the game and the golf industry. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Smith family, including his wife Adrienne, daughter Stephanie and son and Quarter Century PGA Member Dick Jr., along with his grandchildren, Alexandria, Zakary and Marissa.”