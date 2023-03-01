Benson Becomes First Woman to Serve as Indiana PGA President

It's fitting that as March marks Women's History Month, PGA Member Catherine Benson is making a little bit of her own.

Benson, the chair and dean of Trine University’s Ketner School of Business in Angola, Indiana, was recently elected to serve as Indiana PGA President at the Section's Annual Business Meeting at the Horizon Convention Center in Zionsville, Indiana.

PGA of America Secretary Nathan Charnes and Catherine Benson at the Indiana PGA Annual Business Meeting on Feb. 27.

She joins three other woman PGA Professionals who currently serve as Section President: Cathy Matthews-Kane in the Colorado PGA, Dawn Neujahr in the Nebraska PGA, and Erin Strieck in the Iowa PGA.

Benson has served as Trine’s Golf Management Program Director since 2012, chair for the Ketner School of Business since 2016, and the school's dean since 2019. She's also instituted Tee It Up Trine, a student organization focused on philanthropy, instruction and promotion of golf.

At the Annual Business Meeting, one of Benson's first duties was recognizing the new class of Indiana PGA Section Award winners, which she was a part of 2019 as the PGA Professional Development Award recipient.