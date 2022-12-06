Rod Perry Wins 3-Way Playoff to Claim Event No. 2 in PGA Tournament Series

Despite closing with six birdies on his last 12 holes Tuesday, Rod Perry didn’t think he had done enough to make it to the playoff in Event No. 2 of the PGA Tournament Series at PGA Golf Club

But once Perry made it to the three-way playoff, he did more than enough, rolling in a 22-footer on the first extra hole to win over Zack Shriver and Vince Drahman.

Perry had the longest birdie putt of the trio on the par-5 17th hole on the Dye Course. Drahman was 12 feet away, Shriver 6 feet. But as it usually happens in golf, the first in wins.

“I felt like I had to make it,” said Perry, the PGA Head Professional at Crane Lakes Golf and Country Club in Port Orange, Fla. “Zack was in there close, and he was on the same line.”

But after Perry made his putt, Drahman lipped out his putt and Shriver missed his, too. Perry got to celebrate another PGA Tournament Series win.

“I’ve won a bunch of these – I don’t know how many – but I know I haven’t won one in three years,” Perry said. “It’s good to win again.”

Perry’s hopes appeared over Tuesday when he double bogeyed the par-3 sixth, but he closed with the six birdies for a 67 to finish at 8-under 136. Perry birdied the 15th and 18th holes.

Drahman, the PGA Director of Instruction at Old Oakland Golf Club, made sizable par putts on the last four holes to shoot 69 and join the playoff. His hopes of matching Perry’s birdie in the playoff ended when the ball caught the left corner of the hole and lipped out.

“I thought it had a chance,” Drahman said. “It was almost on the same line as the one I made in regulation. If you had told me I wouldn’t make any bogeys this week, I thought I would probably win.”

Shriver, a PGA Assistant Professional at North Palm Beach Country Club, also birdied the 18th to reach 8-under and cap off a bogey-free 66. But his playoff putt rolled past the high side of the hole.

“I probably played too much break on that putt,” Shriver said. “But it was a great week, especially playing bogey-free today. Starting the day six back, I wasn’t thinking about winning.”

It’s been a great stretch for Perry. Two months ago, he watched his son Carson qualify for the National Drive Chip and Putt Finals at Augusta National with his daughter Vanessa missing by a point.

“I’m just glad to see them getting into the game and enjoying it,” Perry said.

PGA Golf Club

Michael Block (68) of Mission Viejo, Cal., bogeyed the 16th hole to finish a shot out of the playoff at 7-under 137.

Four players tied for fifth place at 6-under 138: Zac Oakley (68) of Palm City, Wyatt Worthington (69) of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Casey Pyne (69) of Greenwich, Ct., and Cian Curley (69) of Millerton, N.Y. Pyne tied for second in Event No. 1.

Jesse Mueller, the reigning PGA Professional Champion, led by four after an opening 64, but he finished tied for 11th after a 76.

The PGA Tournament Series is Presented by GOLF ADVISOR. Event No. 3 starts Monday on the Wanamaker Course.