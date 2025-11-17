Sandra Changkija Becomes First Woman to Win Assistant PGA Professional Championship

History is an important part of golf, always has been. It’s not often a player can make it, but that’s what Sandra Changkija did Sunday, becoming the first woman to win the Assistant PGA Professional Championship in the event’s 49-year history.

Changkija, a former LPGA Tour player who is an Assistant PGA Professional at Lake Nona, shot 72 to win by five shots over three players. She started the day with a one-shot lead, regained it after seven holes and steadily pulled away, finishing at 8-under 280. She was one of two women in the 132-player field.

“It means a lot,” Changkija said. “I've worked really hard on my game. And being that I work a full-time job, it's hard. The field is mostly men, these national events, so it means a lot that a female can win.”

The 36-year-old Changkija took the lead after the second round and held it for most of the weekend. She made only six bogeys in the last two rounds on the daunting Dye Course at PGA Golf Club, and two of them came late in Sunday’s round when the outcome had virtually been decided.

Sandra Changkija.

“It's a final round. It's meant to be tough,” said Changkija, a member of the North Florida PGA Section. “I felt uncomfortable all day. I was fine being even (par). I didn't like being one-over. And then the wind swirled on 15 and 16, which made it a little uneasy.”

Per PGA of America guidelines, women play approximately 85 percent of the yardage as the men. Sunday’s yardage was 7,122 yards for the men, 6,035 yards for the women.

Michael Balcar of the Northern Ohio Section, birdied the second hole to tie Changkija and took a one-shot lead when Changkija bogeyed the fourth. But Changkija birdied the seventh hole (while Balcar bogeyed) and she led the rest of the round.

Evan Wartgow (74) of the Utah Section tied for second place with Zach Barbin (70) of the Philadelphia Section and Andre Chi (70) of the Metropolitan Section at 3-under 285. Balcar (77) tied for fifth with Adam Fisher (72) of the Carolinas Section.

Evan Wartgow.

“I didn't have a lot of expectations coming in,” Wartgow said. “I've been playing good golf through the fall, but we don’t get to play many rounds in the winter in Utah. I feel really good about it.”

It was obvious the best player won. Wartgow said he was impressed with her consistency.

“She didn't miss a whole lot of shots,” Wartgow said. “She drove it awesome and long. She's very, very long off the tee, but she never put herself in trouble. You can tell she's performed under pressure, and she's great at it.”

Changkija earned $17,800 and a spot in next year’s PGA Professional Championship. The top four advanced to next year’s Assistant PGA Professional Championship.

Changkija wasn’t the only Assistant PGA Professional to turn in an eye-opening performance Sunday. Scott Cherry of the Southern California Section shot a blistering 7-under 29 on the Dye’s back nine after struggling to a 40 on the front nine, including a triple bogey on No. 9.

“I just said, ‘Stay in it. Keep going,’” Cherry said.

He certainly went low. Cherry chipped in for eagle at the par-5 10th to start the fireworks. He hit a lob wedge to 6 inches on No. 11, then to 5 feet at No. 12. He birdied 13 and 14, then closed with birdies on the last two holes, including a crucial 21-footer at the closing hole.

“I wasn’t sure if the last putt was for 29, then lipped out at 12,” Cherry said. “I knew it was hot, but I lost track of the score after I made a double and a triple on the front nine.

“You never know when you’re going to shoot a 29. Just a little bit bummed that I didn't stack it on top of like a 35.”

The 69 moved Cherry into a tie for 11th.

Matthew Nuttall of the Tennessee Section made the third hole-in-one of the Championship, using a 5-iron on the 193-yard 13th hole.

The Assistant PGA Professional Championship is Supported by Golf Channel and Srixon/Cleveland Golf.