Skyesong Alexis, Eric Frazier Take Home Top Honors at Native American Open

Over 150 Native American golfers from 71 bands, nations or tribes represented 17 states and Canada at last month's Native American Open.

Hosted at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pubelo, New Mexico, for the third consecutive year, the Native American Open succeeded in its quest to bring Native Americans together from all backgrounds, while also providing a 36-hole, top-flight competition.

Skyesong Alexis from the Alexis Nakoda Sioux Nation in Alberta, Canada, was crowned the Women's Champion, winning by a whopping 15 shots over Glynnis Price. Alexis also placed first in the Indigenous Ontario Championship in August.

The Men's Championship Flight was a little tighter competition, and Eric Frazier of the Navajo Nation in Albuquerque, eked out a one-shot victory over Aidan Thomas. Frazier had an eagle in both rounds at Twin Warriors, proving to ultimately be the difference.