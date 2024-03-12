Latest
Take a Tour of the PGA Coaching Center at PGA Frisco
Published on
12,000-square feet. Ten tech-infused hitting bays. World-class coaching. Customized fitness and clubfitting offerings.
At the PGA of America Coaching Center powered by T-Mobile in Frisco, Texas, all of that and more is available to golfers looking to learn, improve and have more fun playing the game.
Led by PGA of America Golf Professionals Tim Cusick, Ryan Hitt and Pablo del Olmo, the PGA Coaching Center on the PGA Frisco campus is a state-of-the-art facility with a wide array of programming that meets the needs and interests of just about anyone. Their popular Saturday morning Try Golf Clinic starts at just $35 and is a great intro to the game. The coaching staff also uses its wide array of technology options to help more experienced golfers shave strokes off their score.
Curious to see what we're talking about? Take a tour of the Coaching Center: