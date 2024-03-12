Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Latest

Take a Tour of the PGA Coaching Center at PGA Frisco

Published on

12,000-square feet. Ten tech-infused hitting bays. World-class coaching. Customized fitness and clubfitting offerings.
At the PGA of America Coaching Center powered by T-Mobile in Frisco, Texas, all of that and more is available to golfers looking to learn, improve and have more fun playing the game.
Led by PGA of America Golf Professionals Tim Cusick, Ryan Hitt and Pablo del Olmo, the PGA Coaching Center on the PGA Frisco campus is a state-of-the-art facility with a wide array of programming that meets the needs and interests of just about anyone. Their popular Saturday morning Try Golf Clinic starts at just $35 and is a great intro to the game. The coaching staff also uses its wide array of technology options to help more experienced golfers shave strokes off their score.
Curious to see what we're talking about? Take a tour of the Coaching Center:
For more details on the Coaching Center, visit here. To book a Try Golf Clinic, click here.
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech