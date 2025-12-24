Tee Off with Santa: The Ultimate Golf Adventure in Finland at Santa Claus Golf

Stand on a golf course in Rovaniemi, Lapland, and you'll witness something most golfers never see: the midnight sun illuminating pine-lined fairways while a reindeer wanders past your ball. This is Santa Claus Golf , where Finland's Arctic wilderness collides with the sport in ways that defy expectation.

Golf Beyond the Arctic Circle

Santa Claus Golf sits on the northern slopes of Ounasvaara, minutes from Rovaniemi's city center. The location alone makes it remarkable. Playing golf above the Arctic Circle isn't something you can do at many courses worldwide.



Nature dominates the experience here. Nordic charm exists, but it's secondary to the raw landscape. Pekka Sivula designed the original nine holes, and Lassi Pekka Tilander later expanded it to a full 18-hole, par 71 layout. The design matters less than what surrounds it. Ounasvaara's wilderness frames every hole. River valley views stretch toward distant fells. Each shot feels different from anything you'd find at a typical country club.

When the Sun Never Sets

Between June 6th and July 7th, daylight lasts 24 hours. The midnight sun eliminates night completely.

You can tee off at 2 AM if you want. The sun hangs low on the horizon, casting shadows that stretch impossibly long across the fairways. Playing golf at midnight feels disorienting at first. Your body expects darkness. Instead, you get perpetual twilight that turns the landscape golden.

The season runs May through October. While the midnight sun period draws the most attention, the entire season offers access to Lapland's distinctive northern environment.

Your Four-Legged Playing Partners

Reindeer roam freely across Santa Claus Golf. They graze on the fairways. They cross between holes. They sometimes stop to watch golfers swing.

The course has local rules accounting for reindeer tracks on greens and in bunkers. These aren't decorative animals brought in for atmosphere. They're wild, and they've claimed the course as part of their territory. You share the space with them, not the other way around.

Watching a reindeer observe your approach shot creates an odd moment. The animal seems unbothered by your presence. It might move eventually, or it might not. You adjust your game around them.

A Course for Everyone

Ounasvaara's slopes create elevation changes throughout the layout, but the course remains accessible to golfers at different skill levels. Rolling fairways wind through pine forests. The variety comes naturally from the terrain.



The course measures 6,519 yards from the white tees. Red tees reduce that to 4,969 yards. Most rounds take about 4 hours and 15 minutes. That's enough time to settle into the rhythm of the place and absorb the northern views without rushing.

Finland's Best Halfway House

The Anuco Holari halfway house sits between holes 10 and 11. Finland ranks it as the country's best halfway house.

The menu features northern delicacies. Reindeer sausage. Fresh salmon sandwiches. Finnish-style pancakes with various fillings, both sweet and savory. Lapland's culinary traditions show up in ways you won't encounter at most golf courses. The food provides fuel, but it also connects you to the region's culture.

Beverages include both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. You can sit, eat, and look out over the course before tackling the back nine.

More Than Just Golf

The clubhouse includes a café and restaurant with course views. During July and August, lunch service runs Monday through Friday from 11:00 to 13:30. The menu emphasizes local flavors and fresh ingredients.

The pro shop stocks golf essentials, top-brand gear, and souvenirs. Locker rooms provide showers and towels. A partially covered driving range operates 24 hours a day during the season. Two chipping greens and a putting green give you space to practice.

Planning Your Visit

Santa Claus Golf is located at Golfkenttäntie 43, a short drive from Rovaniemi city center and near Santa Claus Village. The course partners with nearby accommodations, including Santasport and Sokos Hotels.

Make reservations by phone at +358 200 30200 or by email at caddiemaster@santaclausgolfclub.fi. The staff can secure your preferred tee time and answer questions about what to expect.

The Verdict

Santa Claus Golf offers something unusual. Playing under the midnight sun while reindeer cross the fairways isn't an experience you can replicate elsewhere. The course has quirks. It's beautiful in an understated way. It feels distinctly Lapland.

Serious golfers will find a bucket-list course worth the trip. Casual players will discover a unique way to experience Finland's Arctic region. Either way, you'll leave with stories about the time you played golf with reindeer in the land of the midnight sun.

Welcome to Santa Claus Golf, where every round is a holiday adventure.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “The Starter” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.



