Ten Teams Advance to National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championships Next Month

Weekend No. 2 is in the books for the Regional Championship portion of the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Season, with 10 total tickets punched by teams from across the country for both the 13u and 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championships.

The 13u Championship will take place at Fields Ranch West at PGA Frisco in Texas, Oct. 4-8, and be broadcast live on the ESPN family of networks. The inaugural 17u Championship is set for Nov. 16-19 at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

Below is a roundup from the five Regional Championships that took place Sept. 9-10, with final results, summaries and winning team photos included.

Region 2

Anders Mattson All-Stars (Saratoga, New York) Advance to National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship

For final results, click here.

Drumlins Country Club welcomed eight all-star teams of junior golfers in two age divisions – 13u and 17u – representing the Central New York, Northeast New York, Tri-State and Western New York PGA Sections for two fun days of competition at the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional.

Both the 13u and 17u championships were matchups of Anders Mattson Golf All-Stars and The Hot Shot All-Stars with each team winning a championship.

For the second consecutive year, the Anders Mattson All-Stars of Saratoga, N.Y., are headed to the 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship after defeating The Hot Shots Team Fire (Pittsburgh, Penn.), 11.5-0.5 in match play Sunday (Sept. 10) afternoon. The Anders Mattson All-Stars, led by PGA Coach Anders Mattson and Assistant Coach Bob Cain, PGA, will compete as Team New York at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West.

The winning 13u squad from New York.

The Anders Mattson 13u All-Stars returned every player from last year’s Regional Champion team and dominated Sunday’s semi-final and championship matches without losing a point in match play. They won 23 of the possible 24 points and earned a tie in the other match. They were the only team who shot under par in stroke play in Saturday’s qualifying round play with a -15.

The Hot Shots Team Fire entered Sunday morning’s semi-final action as the second seed with a +6 in stroke play, followed by Buffalo North All-Stars 2 (Park Country Club, Transit Valley Country Club, Pendleton Creek Golf Club, Niagara Falls Country Club) with a +13, followed by the Corning All-Stars (Corning Country Club, New York) with a +29.

In semi-final play, the Anders Mattson All-Stars defeated the Corning All-Stars, 12-0, while the Hot Shots Team Fire defeated the Buffalo North All-Stars, 7.5-4.5, to set up the Region 2 championship match.

Hot Shots Win, Head to Inaugural 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship

The Hot Shots All-Stars are headed to the inaugural PGA Jr. League 17u National Championship after defeating the Anders Mattson All-Stars (Saratoga, N.Y.) 5.5-3.5 in match play Sunday (Sept. 10) afternoon at Drumlins Country Club in Syracuse, N.Y. The Hot Shots, led by Head Coach Troy Williams, PGA Associate, and Assistant Coach Jason Higginbotham, will compete as Team Pennsylvania in the inaugural 17u Championship.

The 17u Team Pennsylvania squad was victorious at the Drumlins Regional in upstate New York.

The Hot Shots entered match play as the second seed behind Anders Mattson. In Saturday’s qualifying round, the Anders Mattson All-Stars led all teams with a -21 in stroke play, two shots ahead of The Hot Shots with a -19. The Oneida All-Stars (Oneida Community Golf Club, N.Y.) were even par at the end of Saturday’s play, followed by The Glen Oak All-Stars (Glen Oak Golf Course, East Amherst, N.Y.) with a +13

The Hot Shots advanced to the championship match after a 7.5-1.5 win over Oneida Sunday morning, while the Anders Mattson All-Stars defeated Glen Oak All-Stars 8.5-0.5, in the other semi-final match.

Region 7

Marriott All-Stars Defeat Sarasota-Based The Meadows All-Stars to Win 13u Division

For final results, click here.

The National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional Championship concluded at Lakewood Golf Club in Fairhope, Alabama, today, where 12 All-Star teams of junior golfers from Alabama, Florida and Louisiana competed for their age division’s title and national championship berth.

Both the 13u and 17u age divisions were captured by teams representing Marriott Golf Academy in Orlando, Florida, led by LPGA Coach Cori McAuliffe.

Day one (Saturday) of the Regional consisted of two, nine-hole rounds of stroke play qualifying for the eight 13u teams, in which the top four were seeded to advance to match play semi-finals on day two.

The Marriott All-Stars 13u crew is headed to PGA Frisco next month.

The Marriott All-Stars from Orlando shot 36-under to take the top seed. The Meadows All-Stars from Sarasota seeded second (-22), followed by the CCB Milkshakes All-Stars of Birmingham in third (-12) and the Cheval All-Stars in the fourth spot (-10).

In Sunday’s semi-final match play, the top-seeded Marriott All-Stars faced off against the fourth Cheval All-Stars, defeating them 9-3. The second seed Meadows All-Stars edged the third seed CCB Milkshakes All-Stars 7-5 to advance to the championship match in the afternoon.

The Marriott All-Stars defeated the Meadows All-Stars 9-3 to earn a return trip to the national stage, where they finished in third place at the 2022 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The fifth through eighth seeds participate in a two-person stroke play shootout on Sunday, which included No. 5 Carrollwood All-Stars from Tampa (-1); No. 6 Predators All-Stars from Birmingham (+3); No. 7 David Toms Academy All-Stars from Shreveport (+13); and No. 8 Palm Beach All-Stars from South Florida (+13). Lane Barker, 10, and George Green, 13, from the Predators All-Stars took home the honor in a scorecard playoff.

Marriott All-Stars Best Predators All-Stars From Birmingham, Move Forward to 17u Championship

With only four 17u All-Star teams competing for glory, all teams advanced to Sunday match play. Like their 13u counterparts, the Marriott All-Stars seeded No. 1 at 18-under; followed by No. 2 Predators All-Stars of Birmingham (-9); No. 3 Palm Beach 1 All-Stars (-8); and No. 4 BCC All-Stars (+25).

The winning 17u Team Florida squad.

The No. 1 and No. 4 seeds and No. 2 and No. 3 seeds faced off in the semi-finals. The Marriott All-Stars notched a 9-0 victory over the BCC All-Stars to advance to the championship match. While the Predators All-Stars and the Palm Beach 1 All-Stars tied 4.5-4.5, the Predators ultimately advanced on a scorecard playoff of most holes won.

In the afternoon, the Marriott All-Stars took down the Predators All-Stars 7.5-1.5. The team will represent Florida in the inaugural 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship.

Region 8

Team Oklahoma Returns to National Championship With Battle Creek Win

For final results, click here.

In Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 14 All-Star teams of junior golfers from Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Illinois met at The Club at Indian Springs for two fun and exciting days of competition September 8-10 at the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional.

Eight 13u All-Star teams vied for the opportunity to represent their state at next month's 2023 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship. After a strong 31-under-par performance in the (stroke play) qualifying round, the Battle Creek 1 13u All-Stars headed into Day Two's semifinal play seeded first.

The top-seeded Oklahoma team will head south to Texas for the national title in October.

Sept 9th’s qualifying also saw the Oak Brook Orange 13u All-Stars seeded second (-12), GOAT Ranch Academy 13u All-Stars seeded third (-7) and the Eldon All-Stars just one stroke behind (-6) seeded fourth. While only the top four seeds continued into semifinal play on Sunday, the Battle Creek 2 13u All-Stars and Leawood, Kansas’ Hackers 13u All-Stars finished the qualifying round tied for fifth, while the Oak Brook Blue 13u All-Stars were seeded seventh (12) and Broken Arrow’s own Indian Springs LaFortune 13u All-Stars finished eighth (26).

In Sunday’s semifinal match play, the top-seeded Battle Creek 1 13u All-Stars faced off against the fourth seed, the Missouri-based Eldon 13u All-Stars. Battle Creek defeated Eldon 10-2. In the other semifinal match, Oak Brook Orange defeated GOAT Ranch Academy 7-5 to advance to the championship match.

Battle Creek 1 13u All-Stars, led by Amanda Fisher, LPGA, defeated Oak Brook Orange 6.5-5.5, punching their ticket for the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship to represent Oklahoma.

Kansas City's KCCC All-Stars Headed to First-Ever 17u National Championship



The KCCC 17u All-Stars are headed to the inaugural PGA Jr. League 17u National Championship with their 5.5-3.5 win over the GOAT Ranch Academy 17u All-Stars in Sunday (Sept. 10) afternoon’s Region 8 17u championship match. KCCC is led by Coach Paul Hooser, PGA. The team will represent Kansas at the 17u National Championship.

Six 17u All-Stars teams competed in the weekend competition, with the Kansas-based KCCC 17u All-Stars earning the first seed in Saturday’s stroke play qualifying round with a 17-under-par. The NWA 17u All-Stars of Rodgers, Arkansas, weren’t far behind with a 14-under-par performance, earning the second seed. The GOAT Ranch Academy 17u All-Stars (-11) and Falcon 17u All-Stars (-1) rounded out the top four, seeded third and fourth, respectively. The top four seeds advanced into semifinal action on Sunday. The CB 1 17u All-Stars (9) finished fifth, and the CB 2 17u All-Stars (40) were seeded sixth.

The winning 17u Kansas team.

In the semifinals (match play) on Sunday morning, the top-ranked Kansas City-based KCCC 17u All-Stars took on another Kansas team, the fourth-seeded Falcon 17u All-Stars. KCCC defeated the Falcon 17u All-Stars 5.5-3.5 to advance to the championship.

In the other semifinal match, the third-seeded GOAT Ranch Academy 17u All-Stars defeated the NWA 17u All-Stars, the second seed, 5.5-3.5, to face KCCC in the championship.

All 13u and 17u All-Star teams that did not advance to the semi-finals were given the chance to compete in the optional 9-hole, two-person scramble Shootout on Sunday. Michael Shaw, 13, and Carson Warta, 12, of the Illinois-based Oak Brook Blue 13u All-Stars won the 13u division. The 17u Shootout champions were Clark Bader, 14, and Tyler Linz, 14, of the CB 1 17u All-Stars (The Club at Castle Bluff, St. Louis).

Region 10

Brookhaven Blue All-Stars Win Regional, Head to 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship

For final results, click here.

Firewheel Golf Park welcomed 16 All-Star teams of junior golfers in two age divisions – 13u and 17u – representing the Southern Texas, Northern Texas, Colorado and Sun Country PGA Sections for two fun days of competition at the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional.

It'll be a home game for this winning Team Texas 13u crew next month in Frisco.

For the third consecutive year, the Brookhaven Blue All-Stars (Farmers Branch, Texas) are headed to the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League 13u Championship after defeating the Eclipse Academy Red All-Stars (Spring, Texas) 10-2 on Sunday afternoon (Sept. 10). The Brookhaven Blue All-Stars will be led by PGA Head Coach Joey Anders and Assistant Coach April Pyle.

All eight of the 13u teams in the Regional Championship shot under par in the qualifying round Saturday (Sept. 9). Brookhaven Blue led all teams with a -33, 13 shots better than their Brookhaven Red clubmates as well as the Eclipse Academy Red All-Stars with a -20. Brookhaven Red ultimately earned the second seed on the second tiebreaker with a two-shot advantage over Eclipse Academy Red on the four score total on the second 9 holes.

Three teams shot a -14 in stroke play, including Sandia Golf Club 1 (Albuquerque, NM), April Sound Blue (Montgomery, Texas) and River Place (Austin, Texas) forcing another tiebreaker to determine the fourth seed. Sandia Golf Club 1 earned the final spot in the Sunday semi-finals, beating out April Sound by one stroke when using all four scores for the day. The Fort Collins Country Club Death Stars (Colo.) shot a -12, followed by the Elevation Junior Golf Academy (Parker, Colo.) with a -4.

In semifinal match play action, Brookhaven Blue defeated Sandia Golf Club 9.5-2.5, while Eclipse Academy defeated Brookhaven Red 6.5-5.5 to set up the championship match.

Teams not making the semifinals participated in a 9-hole, two-person scramble shootout. Ian Chen and Cody Borden of April Sound Blue All-Stars captured the 13u title, shooting a 30.

Brookhaven All-Stars Also Claim 17u Division

The Brookhaven 17u All-Stars are headed to the inaugural 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship after defeating the River Place 1 All-Stars (Austin, Texas) 5.5-3.5 in match play. Brookhaven’s 17u team, which is also led by PGA Head Coach Joey Anders and Assistant Coach April Pyle, advances to the inaugural Championship and will compete as Team Texas.

Brookhaven will also represent Texas in the 17u Championship.

The top four teams advancing to Sunday’s semifinals were within two shots of each other after Saturday’s qualifying round. River Place 1 All-Stars shot a -20 in stroke play, one shot better than second seed Brookhaven All-Stars (-19), and two shots better than Aurora-Meadows Hills All-Stars (Colo.) and the Eclipse Academy Blue All-Stars (Spring, Texas) both with a -18. The River Place 2 All-Stars shot a -13, followed by the KMG18 Elite Gold All-Stars (Kelli McKandless Golf, Murphy Creek Golf Course, Aurora, Colo.), -8, FTFW All-Stars (First Tee of Fort Worth, Texas), -4 and the New Mexico Tech All-Stars (Socorro, N.M.), +11.

In semi-final action, River Place 1 advanced to the championship match after a 6.5-2.5 win over Eclipse Academy Blue All-Stars, while Brookhaven defeated Aurora Meadow Hills All-Stars on a tiebreaker (more holes won) after both teams were tied 4.5-4.5 at the end of the match.

Teams not making the semifinals participated in a 9-hole, two-person scramble shootout. Zakery Mosher and Avery Glanzer of First Tee of Fort Worth won the 17u division, shooting a 31.

Region 11

Thanksgiving Point A 13u All-Stars Punch Ticket to National Championship

For final results, click here.

Fifteen All-Stars teams of junior golfers from Idaho, Washington and Utah met in Twin Falls, Idaho, this weekend for two fun and exciting days of competition at the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional. The competition was held at Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls.

In Saturday’s qualifying round (stroke play) the Thanksgiving Point A 13u All-Stars finished first, with an impressive 42-under-par performance. Blake Brown, 13, of Alpine, Utah, helped to make the qualifying round even more special for his team by dunking a 140-yard hole-in-one on hole No. 8.

Blake Brown.

The Thanksgiving Point Underdawgs 13u All-Stars were seeded second (-26) with the Seattle Metro 13u All-Stars (-22) following just four strokes behind at third. The Spokane 13u All-Stars rounded up the top four seeds, shooting 16-under-par to advance to semifinal play on Sunday.

Chambers Bay 13u Team 1 finished fifth (-11); the Idaho-based Canyon Springs 13u All-Stars were tied for sixth with Utah’s Glenmoor Gators (-10); and the Glenmoor Masters 13u were seeded eighth (16).

In Sunday’s semifinal match play, the top-seeded Thanksgiving Point A 13u All-Stars faced off against the fourth-seed Spokane 13u All-Stars, defeating them 11-1. The second-seed Thanksgiving Point Underdawgs defeated the third seed, Seattle Metro 13u All-Stars, 8.5-3.5, setting up a championship match between the two Thanksgiving Point All-Star teams.

The 13u Team Utah players return to the National Championship.

The Thanksgiving Point A 13u All-Stars, led by PGA Coach Tele Wightman, PGA, defeated the Thanksgiving Point Underdawgs 13u All-Stars (also coached by Wightman) 7.5-4.5, to advance to the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship.

Glenmoor 17u Goats to Represent Team Utah in Inaugural 17u National Championship

Seven 17u All-Star teams hit the course this weekend in Twin Falls, vying for their chance to compete at the inaugural PGA Jr. League 17u National Championship, set for Nov. 16-19 at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. The Glenmoor 17u GOATS All-Stars will represent Utah after a 5-4 win over Meadow Springs 17u All-Stars in the championship match.

In Saturday’s qualifying rounds (stroke play), the Glenmoor 17u GOATS and Glenmoor 17u Bombs.com both shot an impressive 21 under par, with the Glenmoor GOATS garnering the first seed after winning the tiebreaker. Washington’s Meadow Springs 17u All-Stars (-20) were just a stroke behind the leaders and seeded third, with another Washington-based team, Chambers Bay 17u Team 2 All-Stars, rounding out the top four seeds. These teams advanced to Sunday’s semifinal round.

The Glenmoor Goats will represent Utah in the 17u Championship.

In the semifinal round on Sunday morning, the top-seeded Glenmoor 17u GOATS defeated the Chambers Bay 17u Team 2, 7.5-1.5. The Meadow Springs 17u All-Stars, seeded third, upset the second-seed Glenmoor 17u Bombs.com to advance to the championship match.

All 13u and 17u All-Star teams that did not advance to the semi-finals were given the chance to compete in the optional 9-hole, two-person scramble Shootout on Sunday. Wyatt Williams, 13, and Troup Wilson, 13, of the Canyon Springs 13u All-Stars won the 13u division.

In the 17u division, the Shootout included players from the Chambers Bay 17u Team 1 and the Glenmoor 17u Albatross All-Stars, who tied for fifth with a 14-under-par in Saturday’s qualifying, and bottom seed Glenmoor 17u Gophers All-Stars (2), one of four Glenmoor teams participating in the 17u division. Makenna Kelpman, 15, and Liam Dalbec, 16, of the Chambers Bay 17u Team 1 All-Stars won the Shootout, shooting 3-under-par (33).