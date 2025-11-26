The Best Black Friday Golf Deals

The holiday season is officially here, and with that arrival comes plenty (and we mean a lot) of great deals on everything golf.

Apparel, bags, balls, equipment, gear, headcovers, tech . . . you name it and there's likely a Black Friday deal that's too good to pass up.

One of the best we found is from B. Draddy, who is running a 30% off sitewide sale ahead of Black Friday . The clothing company is well-known for their insanely comfortable golf shirts and hoodies, but also have excellent lines of non-golf clothing too that can be worn off the course.

They even put together a sweet Ryder Cup line in honor of the matches at Bethpage Black this year:

Outside of B. Draddy, there's tons of great deals and we'll detail them more in the days to come. If you need some expert recommendations about gifts golfers, we also asked PGA of America Golf Professionals to give us their top picks in the 2025 PGA Holiday Gift Guide

Happy shopping!