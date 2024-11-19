Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Golf Apparel

So you're trying to find the perfect holiday gift for your favorite golfer. A tall order . . . we know.

There's so many different ways you can go, and that's what makes shopping for golfer so difficult. Sure, you can go get a new box of golf balls and your golfer will be grateful (because we all need more golf balls). But what's the one item you can buy that'll make for a memorable gift they'll love?

Well, you've come to the right place. We asked the same question above to PGA of America Golf Professional Morgan Jewell, who's the Head Professional at Floridian National Golf Club in Palm City, Florida. Morgan was also named the 2024 national PGA Merchandiser of the Year for private facilities, meaning he knows his stuff when it comes to things people like to buy.

"The thing about good gifts is not just figuring out what someone doesn't have but also customizing it so they love it," says Jewell. "Adding that little personal touch, whether its team colors, initials or a special embroidery, that goes a long way for the giftee."

Morgan Jewell (right) has an eye for picking the right golf apparel.

Here's a few golf apparel (and other) recommendations from Jewell that'll make for a solid holiday gift this year.

Holderness & Bourne Wallace Sweater Hoodie

Hoodies are here to stay a while, Jewell says, and that's a good thing. The sweatshirt has come a long way and transformed into an elevated clothing option that can work just about anywhere.

Jewell likes the Holderness & Bourne Wallace hoodie because of how adaptable it is. The Wallace is essentially a relative of Holderness & Bourne's Ward sweater, which has the jacquard-knit pattern but in crewneck form if your golfer is more of a non-hoodie wearer. It has ribbed side panels and a pocket for a streamlined look that keeps you warm.

(Photo courtesy of Holderness & Bourne)

Wear it on the course during a chilly morning or an after-work round. Throw it on to go out to dinner or run errands. Put in the rotation at the office. The Wallace sweater hoodie "is pretty universal," Jewell says. "It has a nice weight for winter but is also extremely soft and durable. The pattern stands out, too, and is very stylish . . . again, think about that personal touch."

Peter Millar Lava Wash Hoodie

Staying with the hoodie theme is another one of Jewell's top picks from Peter Millar . The Lava Wash hoodie is a contrasting option from the Wallace but for all the right reasons.

Featuring a fleeced interior and a cotton-modal blend, the Lava Wash is meant to feel like you've worn it four or five times before. The hint of stretch adds some comfort while the front pouch and banded cuffs give it some nice details that make it a potential go-to option.

"It's got the same weight as the Wallace, but is a more casual look that you'd pull from your closet for pretty much everything," says Jewell. "You can pair it with slacks, jeans, really anything and it can work. With hoodies, you're always looking for versatility and the Lava Wash accomplishes that. It's one of my favorites for a reason."

FootJoy MyJoys Golf Shoes

Switching gears a bit, we head to the shoe department which, when it comes to golf, has seriously exploded with all sorts of options. Again, though, Jewell recommends reining things in and thinking about the actual giftee. Enter the FootJoy MyJoys

FootJoy opens up their entire shoe catalog for customization on both men's and women's options. You choose a shoe style, then get to work on personalizing. Size, colors, leathers, laces and logo options from over 100 hand-selected matierals and details. Its then sent to FootJoy for handcrafting and delivered (expected) in 4-5 weeks, making the customization about as easy as possible.

"The MyJoys are the perfect way to add a custom flair to a pair of quality shoes that you can expect from FootJoy," says Jewell. "This would be a fun gift to get because it's a 1-of-1 shoe; no one else has it. The custom options FootJoy provides is ideal for the golfer who wants to stand out a bit or the golfer who just wants a timeless look in their favorite colors. It'll require a bit of thought, but there's not many more personal golf gifts than a pair of MyJoys."

Johnnie-O & Peter Millar Custom Golf Polos

or Golf polos are a popular option but sticking with the personal touch theme, Jewell recommends going with Johnnie-O or Peter Millar given their logo licenses. Peter Millar has college and MLB licensees, while Johnnie-O has college, MLB and NHL licenses that allow you to embroider any logo in their collection onto polos, hoodies, crewnecks and more.

"I'm a diehard New York Rangers fan, so something with the person's favorite team on it adds so much to a golf polo," Jewell says. "You think about all the sports allegiances out there from pro to college sports and any time someone can support their team, they're in. This is something you could get for parents, siblings, kids . . . Peter Millar and Johnnie-O do such an excellent job presenting options it makes adding a logo easy. Its a polo that giftee will wear proudly, guaranteed."

Hudson Sutler Travel Bags & Backpacks

A couple last pieces of advice on holiday shopping from Jewell. First, go local if you need help with embroideries.

"Most brands should be able to turn it around for you fairly quickly but if they can't meet your timeline, I always suggest going local," notes Jewell. "And sometimes they offer even more options for customization or add-ons in the future. You can never go wrong with doing business in your community."

Lastly, Jewell says not to forget about your local golf shop which can be a goldmine for unique finds found nowhere else.

"The shop is a perfect place to find those 1-of-1 items," says Jewell. "You never want to get stale in your gift giving because one of the best parts of the holidays. I can say, from experience, the golf shop usually has something special for everyone."