Must-Have Golf Gifts for Every Golfer: 2025 PGA Holiday Gift Guide

So a golfer is on your list for the holidays this year... and you have no idea where to start when it comes to get them for a gift.

Golf balls? A new driver? Would they be offended by lessons? Do they need another golf shirt? It's a little stressful shopping for a golfer who seemingly has everything.

Not to fear. We went straight to the experts and asked a few PGA of America Golf Professionals to share their favorite holiday gift ideas, from uniquely personable accessories to recommendations from an award-winning clubfitter and everything in between.

Here's your official PGA of America holiday gift guide:

Fiddle Tree Workshop Wood Keepsakes

(Photo courtesy of Fiddle Tree Workshop)

Run by PGA of America Golf Professional Mike Conway and his wife, Christy, Fiddle Tree Workshop — which comes at the recommendation of David Reasoner, the PGA Head Professional at The Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey — likely has the answer for the golfer who has everything. The Conways create custom wood craft golf pieces, from bag tags to maps and signs to golf pencil holders and more, with a favorite course logo at the center. Fiddle Tree works through wholesale inquires only, but that presents the perfect opportunity to get a seriously beautiful and personalized memento for a couple of golfers.

Swag Golf Headcovers

Where do we start with the options Swag Golf provides for a new headcover. They're virtually endless. We saw SWAG's creativity on full display this past fall as the Official Bag Provided for the U.S. Ryder Cup Team, and that's what you'll also get with virtually any one of their products. Reasoner steers his members towards their headcovers, where the options range from NFL, MLB and WWE-themed gear to limited drops, movies, a core collection and even an option to create your own dream cover.

Callaway Golf Opus SP Wedge

The Opus SP Wedge from Callaway is designed to take the performance of a hi-toe mixed with the forgiveness, control and added spin of a cavity-back. According to Seitz, it's Callaway's offering of a "best of both worlds" wedge. The new Spin Pocket in the wedge's center positions the center of gravity higher, helping golfers add more spin and an attacking, penetrating flight to their wedge shots. If your golfer has mentioned that their "grooves are getting a little worn," that's your sign to perhaps snag an Opus SP, which comes in both chrome and black shadow finishes.

LAB Golf Oz Putter

One of the biggest trends in golf this year is the arrival of torque-balanced putters, according to PGA of America Golf Professional Blaine Seitz, who's a Top 100 Master Clubfitter for 2nd Swing Golf in Frisco, Texas, at the PGA Coaching Center . One of the top options? LAB Golf's OZ putter , which Seitz has fit a number of golfers for this year. LAB — which stands for Lie Angle Balance — uses its unique technology invented by Bill Presse IV to help golfers square the putter at impact based on length, lie angle, grip, shaft type and alignment aid via an in-person or remote fitting. The OZ model has been a best seller with a little more inviting of a look compared to LAB's other models, and comes in center-shaft, heel-shaft and with or without-inset options.

PING 440 9-Wood

Last year, the 7-wood was the hot club to add to golfer's bags. This year? It's the 9-wood. Basically, the club replaces a 5-iron, but according to Seitz, trumps a normal 5-hybrid because it is incredibly easy to get in the air and travels super high with excellent stopping power . . . all with the forgiveness of a wood. While it's not for every golfer, PING's 440 Max is a good match for those struggling with long iron control. Its deeper face makes the club easy to hit both off the tee on long par-3s or off the turf on long approach shots.

Titleist T250 Launch Spec Irons

These irons — Seitz calls them the "star" clubs from Titleist , given the star logo on the backside — are traditionally lofted, but also lighter and so much easier to hit for juniors, seniors, ladies and newer golfers who might not have as much swing speed for a true player's iron. Although, the T250s do have an incredibly clean look to them, so golfers are getting both technology and aesthetics wrapped into one great set with these irons.

Greyson Clothiers

Golf Lessons With a PGA Coach

Both Reasoner and Abby Parsons, the PGA Head Professional at Pinnacle Peak Country Club in Arizona, made sure this was on the list. One of the best gifts someone could give a golfer is a gateway to getting better at the game. And there's no one better to start that journey with than a PGA Coach. You can use the Find a PGA Coach tool to locate a coach near you, and coaches provide a suite of options for every level of golfer. It's best to either start with a swing consultation or a pack of lessons so that the PGA Coach can provide more personalized coaching.

SWEE Golf App

This goes hand-in-hand a bit with the golf lessons recommendation, but if your golfer is complaining about not getting better, the SWEE Golf app is a great tool to build on lessons. Golfers record practice swings and sessions, then SWEE's AI technology analyzes the swings to obtain over 50 analysis metrics that it uses to create personalized practice plans. Short, consumable videos help put golfers on a road to improvement, and SWEE uses state-of-the-art data visualization tools to track swing trends and progress. The app is free to download, monthly subscriptions are $24.99 and annual subscriptions are $149.99.

A Golf Trip to a Bucket-List Destination

While this item doesn't come in a big box, there's something to be said about gifting experiences. And there's nothing better than your golfer opening an envelope to tell them they're going somewhere they've always dreamed of teeing it up.

Royal Portrush, home of this year's Open Championship, is a must-play in Northern Ireland.

Don't go it alone, though, when planning: Premier Golf , the Official Travel Provider of the PGA of America, have Golf Travel Specialists lined up at the ready to help you book the best trip for your golfers. They'll craft custom itineraries, give you a budget idea, how to save with replay rates, and more tricks to creating the best golf trip imaginable. Now that's a good gift, isn't it?

Chelsea Charles Golf Goddess Score Counter Bracelet

Payntr Golf Shoes

Jason Day's 87 shoe.

2025 has been the story of upstart golf brands taking the sport by storm. If LAB has the putter market on lock, consider Payntr Golf in the same ilk when it comes to shoes. What started with 2015 PGA Champion Jason Day rocking Payntrs at the Masters has turned into a lineup of spiked and spikeless shoes that put an scientific-like emphasis on performance. Traction, staility, cushioning, waterproof . . . you name the shoe quality and Payntr's offering has it. Another recommendation from Parsons, the shoe company has more classic versions like Day's Eighty Seven SC but also the Sport Classic LE that's a sportier look with the same great technology. Pick one; you can't go wrong.

Jordan Golf Putter Covers