The Best Outfits from the 2025 Open Championship, According to a Golf Fashion Expert

The final major of the season is in the books, and along the blustery shores of Northern Ireland at Royal Portrush, golf fans witnessed a familiar sight: Scottie Scheffler holding another major trophy. Just two months after winning the PGA Championship – a title once known as “Glory’s Last Shot” back when it capped the calendar – Scheffler added a Claret Jug to his collection and earned the title of Champion Golfer of the Year.

At golf’s oldest major, now in its 153rd edition, we’re continuing a tradition of our own. Once again, we’ve tapped golf fashion expert Caroline Basarab – two-time national PGA Merchandiser of the Year and Director of Retail at Reynolds Lake Oconee – for her choices for standout looks of the week. She’s weighed in at every major in 2025, and this final installment brings it all home.

A Subtle Year for Style | Refinement Over Flash

Links golf gets its charm from blustering winds and sideways rain – and Royal Portrush delivered just that in the opening rounds. Such harsh conditions often put a damper on fashion. After all, how stylish can you really be in full rain gear?

But when the weekend brought sunshine and better scoring conditions, we hoped to see a few bold looks emerge. While that didn’t quite happen, some players still managed to make a statement.

If there’s been a theme throughout the 2025 golf season, it’s subtlety – tonal palettes, clean lines and polished simplicity. Less flash. More refinement.

With that in mind, here are Caroline’s favorite fits from the 2025 Open Championship:

Tom McKibbon

The young Northern Irishman wasn’t afraid to stand out with his garb. A Royal Portrush member who grew up playing Holywood Golf Club (Rory’s stomping grounds), there was certainly some pressure on the 22-year-old hometown kid. While he missed the cut, his matching purple top and pants from Greyson showed confidence and personality. It was bold, it was different and it was great to see a little color on the course.

Tyrell Hatton

Before the start of round one, I got a text from Tyrell while he was rocking Greyson’s Wolf Palm Polo. I just love this pattern – which takes a fresh, artistic approach to the classic palm print and weaves in the brand’s signature wolf logo. Very clever and different in an understated way. Tyrell has never been shy about showing emotion on the course; I like that he’s starting to show that same energy in his style.

Rickie Fowler

Sunglasses are as signature to Rickie’s look as his mustache. I love the commitment to style, even as rain fell during the opening round. His partnership with Oakley is more than a fashion choice – it’s functional, too. Rickie’s shades are prescription, and he’s been known to favor the Flak 2.0 frame with Prizm Golf lenses. Utility and style wrapped into one.

Justin Thomas

There’s something about links golf that just calls for a cardigan. JT answered perfectly with a Maltese Blue Saratoga Cardigan featuring oversized buttons and a soft layering effect over his relaxed-collar polo. Paired with white pants and FootJoy's Hyperflex Carbon shoes, it was clean, modern and my personal pick for the best look of the week.

Jordan Spieth

There are many Jordan Spieth fans around the world, but rarely do supporters point to style as a centerpiece of his brand. Well, I’m here to say that I’m a fan of Jordan’s fashion choices. His Saturday look was one of my favorites: a white Under Armour rope hat with a black cord, a performance vest with a quilted upper, over a pique polo and black trousers. It gave off a “black tie” kind of aura. Clean. Simple. Sophisticated.

