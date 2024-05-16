The Best T-Time Tips from the PGA Championship

All eyes are on Valhalla Golf Club and the 2024 PGA Championship this week, as the strongest field in men's golf competes for the coveted Wanamaker Trophy.

And while we certainly all can't shoot a scorching 62 like Xander Schauffele or hole out for eagle on our first hole like Scottie Scheffler, there's a ton we can learn from their swings to improve our games.

It's why we've enlisted some top PGA of America Coaches to help with T-Time Tips powered by T-Mobile. They're bite-sized highlights from Valhalla mixed in with expert (and quick) coaching tips you can bring to the range or course with you.

Check out the tips from Round 1 below, and hopefully you'll pick up a few things from the world's best!

Long Irons: Tiger Woods x Jimmy Wisinski, PGA

Sand Shots: Max Homa x Justin Kraft, PGA

Sidehill Lies: Rory McIlroy x Ryan Adams, PGA