Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

The Best T-Time Tips from the PGA Championship

Published on

All eyes are on Valhalla Golf Club and the 2024 PGA Championship this week, as the strongest field in men's golf competes for the coveted Wanamaker Trophy.
And while we certainly all can't shoot a scorching 62 like Xander Schauffele or hole out for eagle on our first hole like Scottie Scheffler, there's a ton we can learn from their swings to improve our games.
It's why we've enlisted some top PGA of America Coaches to help with T-Time Tips powered by T-Mobile. They're bite-sized highlights from Valhalla mixed in with expert (and quick) coaching tips you can bring to the range or course with you.
Check out the tips from Round 1 below, and hopefully you'll pick up a few things from the world's best!
Long Irons: Tiger Woods x Jimmy Wisinski, PGA
Sand Shots: Max Homa x Justin Kraft, PGA
Sidehill Lies: Rory McIlroy x Ryan Adams, PGA

We also recommend

Jamie Mulligan Shares What You Can Learn From Patrick Cantlay's PGA Championship Prep
Category - Major Events
Jamie Mulligan Shares What You Can Learn From Patrick Cantlay's PGA Championship Prep
Two Mental Fitness Tips the Pros Use That Can Sharpen Your Game
Fitness
Two Mental Fitness Tips the Pros Use That Can Sharpen Your Game
How to Watch the 2024 PGA Championship
Category - Major Events
How to Watch the 2024 PGA Championship
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech