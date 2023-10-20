The Four Best Public Golf Courses in Denver

There's some exceptional public golf around the Denver area, and fall near the Rocky Mountains is the perfect time to check out a few of the top spots.

The below list highlights some of the best public golf courses in Denver within 45 minutes of city center.

CommonGround Golf Club

Through the use of "width that matters" and strategic placement of features, this Tom Doak design delivers an outstanding experience to all levels of golfers. From the raw beginner, to the most skilled player, CommonGround Golf Course in Aurora has been designed to maximize the enjoyment of the game for everyone.

(Photo courtesy of CommonGround Golf Course)

With a commitment to tradition and excellence, Tom Doak and Renaissance Golf Design have created a masterpiece for the ages that is easy to walk, worthy of the highest level of competition and, most importantly, fun to play. Although located in the heart of the city, the urban sprawl surrounding the course is unnoticeable, and the breathtaking views of the majestic Front Range mountains are a sight to behold.

Given CommonGround is only about 20 mins from the city, this course is on the top of my list for the best public golf courses in Denver. The daily fee will run you about $66 for you to enjoy this track.

Arrowhead Golf Club

Nestled in the foothills of Colorado's majestic Rocky Mountains in Littleton, Arrowhead Golf Club's stunning championship golf course, upscale amenities, unmatched event capabilities and superb service offer guests a foursome of reasons to visit. Arrowhead Golf Club's magnificent Robert Trent Jones, Sr./Robert Trent Jones, Jr. designed championship layout serves as the centerpiece to a full-service daily fee property open to the public seven days a week for golf, dining and special events.

(Photo courtesy of Arrowhead Golf Club)

Their property has been 300 million years in the making, featuring extreme elevation changes, abundant wildlife and thousands of feet of ancient red sandstone rocks towering majestically above the fairways. Arrowhead is one of the top 10 most-photographed golf courses in the world, has been voted the No. 1 public golf course in the Denver area, as well as one of America's "Top 75 Public Courses" by Golf Digest. Arrowhead serves as truly the golf experience of a lifetime. This beautiful landscape and course can be played for $129.95 on the weekends.

Riverdale Golf Club

Riverdale Golf Club's Dunes Course, designed by Pete and Perry Dye, is a Scottish style links course, meandering along the South Platte River. Plenty of pot bunkers, mounds and water, and (naturally) the trademark railroad ties, are featured on this consistently top-rated public golf course in Colorado.

(Courtesy of Riverdale Golf Club)

The Dunes Course is rated “One of America’s most affordable courses” by GOLF magazine, “No. 1 Public Course in Colorado” by Colorado Golfer Newspaper, “One of America’s Best Courses Everyone Can Play” and "Top 75 Public Courses" by Golf Digest and "Denver’s most affordable course 2014" by Avid Golfer.

Meanwhile, the Knolls Course is a traditional park-style layout, but criss-crossed by canals, it has plenty of hazards, trees, and features many elevated greens. Don’t take this course lightly – good course management is in order here! This is one great dollar value! With a cart, the price of a round tops out at $49 for the Dunes and $33 for the Knolls.

The Ridge at Castle Pines North

The Ridge at Castle Pines North, a premier Troon Golf managed facility, is one of Colorado's most prestigious and upscale public golf courses. Since opening in 1997, "The Ridge" has received both national and statewide recognition in various publications.

The Ridge at Castle Pines North has four sets of tees that measure from 5,000 yards to more than 7,000 yards in length. The course is an award-winning example of Tom Weiskopf's fluent, well-proportioned layout that presents players with roomy fairways, sculpted bunkers and large, rolling greens.

(Photo Courtesy of Troon Golf)

Carved from a thick forest of Gambel Oaks and Ponderosa Pines in the foothills of the Front Range, The Ridge also traces open terrain where sight lines stretch south to Pike's Peak, Devil's Head, Mt. Evans, and even downtown Denver and Denver International Airport some 30 miles away.

Finishing hole 18, you'd swear things couldn't get better until you have a drink and lunch on one of Denver's best patios overlooking the Castle Rock valley below. A round here will set you back $99.