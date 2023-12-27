A Look Back on the Top Shots from PGA of America Championships in 2023

2023 was a year to remember for the PGA of America.

From remarkable shots by the future stars of the game at the PGA Jr. League Championship to the magical hole in one from Corebridge Financial Team PGA Member Michael Block and everything in between, the year was full of shots we won't soon forget.

So as you wrap up your year and get ready for what will undoubtedly be another historical one in 2024, sit back and enjoy the top shots from the PGA of America Championships.