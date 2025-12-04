The Ultimate Guide to Australia's Royal Melbourne Golf Club

The Royal Melbourne Golf Club isn't just another tournament venue. It's Australia's oldest continually existing golf club . . . a place where tradition runs as deep as the bunkers that have confounded players since 1891.

Here's the story.

A Legacy Built on Sand

Royal Melbourne's story begins in the heart of Melbourne, where the club was founded as the Melbourne Golf Club before receiving its royal prefix in 1895. The founding president was politician Sir James MacBain, with businessman John Munro Bruce serving as the first captain. But like many great golf clubs, Royal Melbourne had to move to survive. Increasing urbanization forced the club from its original Caulfield location to Sandringham in 1898, before finally settling at its current Black Rock home in the mid-1920s.

That final move proved transformative. The club found itself on the renowned Melbourne Sandbelt, a stretch of sandy soil south of the city that would become one of the world's premier golf destinations. It's the kind of terrain that makes golf course architects dream, and Royal Melbourne made the most of it.

Two Courses, One Vision

Royal Melbourne boasts 36 holes split between two championship courses: the West and the East. The West Course, completed in 1931, was designed under the exacting standards of the legendary Dr. Alister MacKenzie, the same architect behind Augusta National and Cypress Point. MacKenzie visited the site in 1926, but the actual construction was overseen by Australian golf great Alex Russell and head greenkeeper Mick Morcom.

The first hole on Royal Melbourne's West Course.

The West Course consistently ranks among the top five courses in the world. It's a masterclass in strategic design, with generous fairways and firm, fast conditions that fairly challenge both scratch golfers and high-handicappers. The course features several internationally celebrated holes, though they're not particularly long by modern championship standards. The club is landlocked, which has limited significant lengthening over the decades.

The first hole on Royal Melbourne's East Course. (Photo by Gary Lisbon)

Russell then turned his attention to designing the East Course, which opened in 1932. While less famous than its sister course, the East has earned tremendous respect in its own right. It shares the same design philosophy: strategic bunkering, firm conditions, and greens that demand precision and creativity

The Composite: A Tournament Masterpiece

Here's where things get interesting. When Royal Melbourne was selected to host the 1959 Canada Cup (now the World Cup), the club faced a decision. Rather than use just one course, they created something special: the Composite Course, combining 12 holes from the West and six from the East.

The result is nothing short of spectacular. The Composite Course plays at 7,087 yards (6,401 meters) from this week's tournament tees and plays to a par of 71, showcasing the best of both MacKenzie's and Russell's work. Twenty-one different holes have been used in various Composite configurations over the years, depending on the event.

The sixth at Royal Melbourne. (Photo by Gary Lisbon)

This week's Crown Australian Open marks the 17th time the men's national championship has been held at Royal Melbourne, and the first since 1991. Players will navigate a course that demands every shot in the bag. Take the sixth hole, a par-4 that exemplifies strategic design. Players must decide whether to carry the bunkers at the corner of the dogleg or play safe to the left. The aggressive line leaves a difficult approach over a treacherous greenside bunker to a green that slopes sharply from front to back.

The par-3 16th at Royal Melbourne

Or consider the par-3 16th, one of the finest uphill "short holes" in golf (playing 201 yards this week). It requires a controlled draw, with the degree of turn increasing the further left the pin is positioned. The front edge runs diagonally, meaning the carry gets longer as you aim left. Miss even slightly short and the deep front bunker will swallow your ball whole.

Fast, Firm, and Fearsome

Royal Melbourne has a reputation for having possibly the fastest putting greens in the world. The club maintains its courses consistent with MacKenzie's original principles: generous fairways paired with firm, fast conditions. When the greens are running at championship speed, even the world's best players treat them with respect.

The seventh green at Royal Melbourne West. (Photo by Gary Lisbon)

The course underwent significant restoration leading up to the 2011 Presidents Cup, with minor lengthening and changes to the fairway grass. Initially, the club switched to Legend Couch to restrict how far the ball would roll, but this was eventually deemed inferior and has been oversown with Wintergreen Couch.

A Stage for Champions

Royal Melbourne's tournament history reads like a who's who of golf. The club has hosted 16 Australian Opens, second only to The Australian Golf Club's 17. It has hosted the Presidents Cup three times (1998, 2011, and '19), with the 1998 edition marking the first time the event was held outside the United States. The International Team, captained by honorary Royal Melbourne member Peter Thomson, won convincingly.

Tiger Woods at Royal Melbourne in 2019.

The venue has also hosted the Women's Australian Open, the Australian PGA Championship numerous times, and countless other significant events. Unlike many metropolitan golf venues, Royal Melbourne can accommodate 15,000 spectators, making it ideal for Major Championships.

This week, as Rory McIlroy and the world's best compete for the Stonehaven Cup at the Crown Australian Open, they'll be writing another chapter in Royal Melbourne's storied history. The winner will earn exemptions into both the 2026 Masters and The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, raising the stakes on one of golf's most revered stages.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “The Starter” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.