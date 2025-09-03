These Golfers Had the Best Reactions to Receiving Free Ryder Cup Tickets

Usually golf courses are quiet, but sometimes some screaming is allowed (especially if it's induced by a Ryder Cup surprise).

These golfers play in the Women's League frequently at Sunken Meadow Golf Course. So frequently, in fact, that they know Head Golf Professional Rich Doino very well. They often bring him baked goods and other small gifts – but on this day, Rich was the one with the best surprise in hand: free Ryder Cup tickets, courtesy of the People's Perk.

And their reactions did not disappoint. Watch the wholesome moment: