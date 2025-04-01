Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Tiger Woods Pranks the Golf World with Epic April Fool's Day Joke

Published on

Tiger Woods isn't normally known for his pranking abilities. But he may have pulled off the best April Fool's Day joke in a long time.
Woods, the four-time PGA Champion, posted the following on X Tuesday morning:
That sent the golf world into a tizzy. Posts from Woods' accounts don't come too often, especially one that looks like it was typed by the man himself. But folks slowly realized that Woods may have been playing a prank, given it was April Fool's Day.
And indeed he was:
And the golf world had thoughts, of course:
Needless to say, Woods won't be playing at the Masters but hopefully it's a sign of more funny posts from one of golf's living legends.

