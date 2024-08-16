Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Latest

Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus Share Their Mount Rushmores of Golf

By Randy Stutzman
Published on

It’s always fun to have a good golf debate, and two of the game’s greatest have now officially weighed in on who would be on their Mount Rushmore of golf.
Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus actually agreed on three of the four of those who should be included on the Mount Rushmore of Golf – Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.
Tiger also included Sam Snead, while Jack chose Ben Hogan.
In 2018, at the Ryder Cup, Tiger Woods shared his Mount Rushmore while Jack Nicklaus shared his during an interview with Golf Digest.
Enjoy…
TIGER
JACK

We also recommend

Three Lessons We Can Learn From Jack Nicklaus
quick coaching
Three Lessons We Can Learn From Jack Nicklaus
A Pair of Jacks: Nicklaus and Grout Were the Perfect Set
Game Changers
A Pair of Jacks: Nicklaus and Grout Were the Perfect Set
A Great Drill to Hit Your Wedges Like Tiger Woods
quick coaching
A Great Drill to Hit Your Wedges Like Tiger Woods
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech