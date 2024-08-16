Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus Share Their Mount Rushmores of Golf

It’s always fun to have a good golf debate, and two of the game’s greatest have now officially weighed in on who would be on their Mount Rushmore of golf.

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus actually agreed on three of the four of those who should be included on the Mount Rushmore of Golf – Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

Tiger also included Sam Snead, while Jack chose Ben Hogan.

In 2018, at the Ryder Cup, Tiger Woods shared his Mount Rushmore while Jack Nicklaus shared his during an interview with Golf Digest.

