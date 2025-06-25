Titleist: The No. 1 Ball at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

It really was all in the details at PGA Frisco.

Though Fields Ranch East served as a major test, the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship was not short on memorable and clutch shots.

Many of those birdies, hole outs and overall epic shots were done with a Titleist golf ball, which 70% percent of the Championship field played at Fields Ranch East.

The closest competitor only had 12% percent of the field playing their ball, making Titleist the No. 1 golf ball at the 2025 KPMG Women's Championship.

So enjoy a few of the best moments from a Major week in North Texas.

*Source: Darrell Survey