Titleist: The No. 1 Ball at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

It really was all in the details at PGA Frisco.
Though Fields Ranch East served as a major test, the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship was not short on memorable and clutch shots.
Many of those birdies, hole outs and overall epic shots were done with a Titleist golf ball, which 70% percent of the Championship field played at Fields Ranch East.
The closest competitor only had 12% percent of the field playing their ball, making Titleist the No. 1 golf ball at the 2025 KPMG Women's Championship.
So enjoy a few of the best moments from a Major week in North Texas.
