Top 4 Golf Clothing Brands Redefining Style On and Off the Course

Golf apparel has evolved beyond the course, becoming a versatile fashion staple.

Once defined by tradition, polo shirts, tailored pants, and golf shoes now seamlessly integrate into everyday wardrobes, reflecting a broader athleisure trend. This shift allows golf clothing to be worn for various occasions, from business to casual. And at the 2025 PGA Buying Summit at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa, PGA members were shown some of the new biggest trends in the world of golf fashion.

Here are some brands that can spice up your closet or golf gear.

Branded Bills

A Tempe, Arizona-based company, Branded Bills has recently celebrated their ten year anniversary. Their hats offer a wide variety of choices including custom leather patches and has even recently evolved to offer various decoration options and fabrics such as PVC and silicone.

Branded Bills emphasizes quality, affordability, and customization. Their products are designed for both on- and off-course wear and they continue to innovate as they are launching a new corduroy patch in August. Their versatility even expands to clothing like their jackets that provide a smooth texture and can be worn just about anywhere.

Furthermore, Branded Bills works with over 30 PGA sections across the country which shows their influence in the sport. If you are looking to invest in a cool hat or comfortable and stylish clothes, Branded Bills is your brand.

CMC Design

CMC Design specializes in creating fun and cool branded accessories, including headwear and head covers, but they also expand beyond golf and make coins, repair tools, luggage and more.

They have a diverse clientele, from sports teams to alcohol brands, to popular golf courses, CMC Design has you covered to represent just about anything.

Their headwear program, which was introduced last year, has grown significantly with various logo styles and printing techniques that will let you look cool and comfortable. The head covers remain the key product however, with high quality and eye-popping designs.

CMC Design stands out with their ability to offer customization without high setup or revision fees, maintaining affordable price points to make thor products accessible to all.

Seamus Golf

Seamus Golf provides unique offerings of custom golf accessories like head covers that are made hand-sewn and made to order. The brand has recently introduced new materials like corduroy and suede in various colors that have an incredible feel. They also highlighted a new center shaft mallet design that offers simple and aesthetic patterns.

The brand, based in Beaverton, Oregon, should be known for its high-quality, customizable items, particularly their hand-forged metal items that ranged from bottle openers to keys and unique materials like tartans and tweeds for their head covers.

A top-selling item from Seamus Golf included a head cover made from cowboy boots, which had a great design and is great for anyone who lives out in the farm or wants to be a cowboy.

Summit Golf Brands

A clothing company that includes products from respected golf companies like Zero Restriction and Fairway & Greene, Summit Golf Brands mixes simplicity with comfortability. They offer a mix of high-performance lifestyle wear and golf sportswear, and have started to branch out to include more women’s and junior wear. In fact, Summit Golf Brands is releasing a new Draddy Sport line for the ladies in January that they believe can change the game for women golfers.

Their current best sellers include mid-weight layering pieces with zero restriction for both mens and womens as well as the Draddy Sport collections that includes cool fabric that will keep you cool during the hot summer months.

Summit Golf Brands differentiates themselves through long-standing partnerships, a focus on green grass partners, and a broad product range. This is a great brand for anyone that enjoys comfortability but also wants to stand out and look professional.



