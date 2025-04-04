Top 5 Golf Snacks for the Golf Course

Playing a round of golf takes over 4 hours and it is pretty common to get hungry on the course. It's a popular misconception that golf is not as physically taxing as some other sports. However, this is not the case. It's imperative to fuel your body before, during, and after playing golf – especially when so much of the time playing is spent outdoors in the elements.



There are a lot of options on the market for snacks on the course. After some thorough research (and in-the-field testing), we've narrowed it down to the top 5 best snacks (in our opinion). These options factor in nutrition, ease of access and nutrition. And here they are:

Fresh Fruit

Eating a banana or apple is fairly easy on the course. Fruit is probably the healthiest option for golfers, you could even go for an orange, plum, or peach. It's an easy way to get some quick nutrition mid-round.

Quick, simple, healthy. Perfect snack for the course.

Beef Jerky

Jerky is a low fat, high protein snack which carries a long shelf life. Unlike most snacks which you will eat all at once, Jerky typically comes in a re-sealable bag. Easy to store and keep a few in the bag for when you get hungry.

Sunflower Seeds

How can you go wrong with a bag of seeds? Although seeds are typically associated with baseball, they are one of the five best snacks for the golf course especially during a slow round when you need to keep yourself occupied while waiting to hit a shot.

Protein / Granola Bars

Getting a boost of energy from a healthy snack bar could be that extra edge to help you survive a long round of golf. There are tons of healthy options on the market with hundreds of different flavors, so you're covered across the board whether you're craving something sweet or needing something more savory.

Candy Bars

How can you go wrong with a Milky Way or Snickers on the course? These snacks are the perfect guilty pleasure. Given chocolate melts fast make sure you eat 'em quick before the bar melts in your hands or your golf bag. Candy bars give a nice little sugar boost on the course.

