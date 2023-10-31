True Linkswear Gets in the Halloween Spirit with Dead Golfer Capsule

There’s no tricks with the latest offering from True Linkswear, which is one of the few golf companies going all in on Halloween this year with their Dead Golfer capsule.

The golf apparel and footwear company based in Tacoma, Washington — co-founded by tour player Ryan Moore and brother, Jason, who serves as CEO — has resurrected their most popular logo in the Dead Golfer and created an entire small-batch outfit from head to toe.

The capsule is highlighted by two limited-edition signature golf shoes, the All Day Knit 3 (available in both men and women’s sizes) and Lux Hybrid. The Knit 3 comes with a custom Dead Golfer translucent tread pattern, and a signature mantra — “Married to the Game, ‘til Death Do Us Part” — on both heels for an added touch.

The Knit 3. (True Linkswear)

The Lux Hybrid has the same features, plus a dancing Dead Golfer upper that gives the shoe an extra pop of style. Both shoes are some of True’s top performers on their own, and this limited edition feel only ramps up their appeal.

In addition to the shoes, the Dead Golfer capsule also includes just about every sort of apparel and accessory item imaginable. Among the highlights:

Premium Hoodie

Comes in a variety of different colors donning the Dead Golfer logo on front and the mantra on the back. The sweatshirt is uber-soft and sustainable, thanks to brushed fleece that’s crafted with recycled polyester and premium cotton.

Premium Crew Tee

In black or white, this is a classic, 100-percent cotton tee that’s buttery soft with a classic fit. It also has the Dead Golfer logo, but with a unique iridescent tinge to it, making the tee stand out a bit more, but in a subtle way.

Lux Tech 5-Panel Snapback

This hat oozes with quality, but five-panel styling. The same iridescent Dead Golfer logo takes the front spot, while a laser-perforated back, athletic sweatband and moisture-wicking shell pack the snapback with cooling and drying capabilities.

There’s also drinkwear, headcovers, backpacks and, more recently released, a matte-black milled Dead Golfer iron set the company collaborated on with New Level, which supplied the Moore brothers’ first iron.

Needless to say, True Linkswear has brought a new level of spookiness — and downright cool style — to the golf world with the Dead Golfer.