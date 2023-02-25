Trusting His Junior Golf Prowess, Aaron Oakley Reveals Why PGA Jr. League is 'Worth the Drive'

It’s no secret that major life events can have a domino effect on every aspect of the way you navigate your day-to-day existence.

For PGA Associate Aaron Oakley, dominos began falling with the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the arrival of his daughter and, ultimately, his facility closing — all of it leading to a staggering change.

“Timing is everything,” he emphasizes.

A change in scenery

Pre-pandemic, Oakley was managing RiverRidge Golf Course in Eugene, Oregon, while also staying heavily involved in teaching and coaching. Logging 80-hour weeks during peak season was common, and even the off-season provided no relief.

“Priorities shifted, and things needed to change,” Oakley adds.

When the facility closed in 2021, other courses nearby took notice. Oakley was well-known in the area for his successful junior golf programming, which included hosting the largest PGA Jr. League program in the state of Oregon in 2020 and ‘21, and a bustling junior camp operation. Other facilities wisely saw the value of bringing him and his business on board.

“PGA Jr. League put me in a unique spot,” says Oakley. “My golf course was closing, but I had places that were recruiting me as opposed to me pitching my programs. People were reaching out and saying how sorry they were [for the facility closure], yet I saw a life-changing opportunity.”

Pine Ridge's PGA Jr. League program is one of the facility's shining examples of Oakley's talents.

Oakley spent a month deciding the next move. In his down time, he completed the American Development Model certification program and Modern PGA Coach training, which he credits with furthering his interest in the team or group coaching model.

He then landed at Pine Ridge Golf Club in Springfield, Oregon. With no strong junior golf program, the formerly private-turned-public golf course had incredible potential. Despite being thrilled with his new opportunity, Oakley had some trepidation.

“My previous course was right in the heart of Eugene, and now I’m a little out in the country. I’m 20 minutes away, which sounds like nothing, but in Eugene . . . if it’s not within 15 minutes, it’s considered too far,” Oakley quips. “The unofficial slogan of the course is ‘Worth the Drive,’ if that tells you anything.”

A new chapter begins with roaring success

​​Ultimately, it was the opportunities he had at RiverRidge that provided Oakley with the confidence he could recreate his successful program anywhere — even if it’s a little out in the country.

His new facility, in turn, embraced him.

“For six weeks during the summer, they closed the back 9 holes on Wednesday evenings to allow for shotgun starts for our PGA Jr. League games,” recalls Oakley. “With over 60 kids, there were 120 people, if not more, at the facility enjoying food & beverage and merchandise.”

So, how did Oakley create such a recruitable PGA Jr. League program in the first place? It’s a fairly simple formula once you break it down, but don’t let that discount the hours of hard work and passion he’s poured into it.

He listened. He learned. He communicated. Most importantly, he cared.

“I used parent feedback to drive the program forward,” says Oakley. “We wanted the program to fit the schedules of the parents, the schedule of the facility and the schedule of the coaches. I also worked hard to create a strong coaching staff. I have high school coaches involved, one who is an LPGA Member, plus a former PGA Member as well as other facility staff assisting me.”

Communication continues to be an incredibly important factor. He prioritizes ensuring that parents have all of the information they need about the program before it ever begins. Oakley created a one-pager with rules that’s included in every email prior to game days. Lineups are prepared ahead of time so the day is organized and runs smoothly.

“As soon as the players arrive, I ask them what hole they’re headed to and who their playing partners are for the day,” says Oakley. “It impresses parents that I have a relationship with these kids. I want them to know their kids are important to me.

“I truly care about my players. I had 66 kids in PGA Jr. League last year, and I bet I could tell you each player’s grade, school, who their friends are in the program, their other interests and the other sports they play. This is my business. I need to know these kids.”

Oakley recently accepted a position as the Head Girls Golf Coach at nearby Sheldon High School. It’s something he’s always wanted to do, and now he has the time to do it. Seeing so many girls from his junior golf programs on the team has only renewed his commitment to fueling the junior golf pipeline.

This past December, Oakley and his wife celebrated their daughter Kallaway’s first birthday. Through this life shift, he’s looking forward to the opportunities 2023 will bring.

Oakley on the practice tee with daughter, Kallaway, who celebrated her first birthday last December.

“It’s been the most fun I’ve had,” he says with a smile. “I’m loving what I do.”

