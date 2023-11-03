Twelve All-Star Teams Set to Compete in Inaugural 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship

In just a few weeks, 72 junior golfers ages 14-17 comprising 12 Regional Champion All-Star teams will travel to Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico, to compete in the inaugural 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Nov. 16-19.

Announced in July, the first-ever 17u Championship follows closely on the heels of the 11th edition of the 13u Championship, held for the first time this year at the Home of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas. Team Texas claimed the 13u title on Oct. 8 at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West, marking the first time a Texas team has hoisted the trophy.

Teams competing in the 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship include:

Team New York (Farmington)

LPGA Coach: Kelley Brooke, LPGA

Assistant Coach: Justin Koff, PGA

Team Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh)

PGA of America Coach: Troy Williams, PGA

Assistant Coach: Jason Higginbotham

Team Virginia (Dulles)

PGA of America Coach: Scott Holmes, PGA

Assistant Coach: Ian McConnell, PGA

Team Kentucky (Louisville)

PGA of America Coach: Jacob Martin, PGA

Assistant Coach: Phillip Dean

Team Illinois (Lemont)

PGA of America Coach: Kevin Weeks, PGA

Assistant Coach: Clayton Pendergraft, PGA

Team North Carolina (Clemmons)

PGA of America Coach: Daniel Byrd, PGA

Assistant Coach: Danny North

Team Florida (Orlando)

LPGA Coach: Cori McAuliffe, LPGA

Assistant Coach: Jeff Beaver

Team Kansas (Kansas City)

PGA of America Coach: Paul Hooser, PGA

Team Minnesota (Blaine)

PGA of America Coach: David Branstad, PGA

Assistant Coach: Tony Serpico

Team Texas (Farmers Branch)

PGA of America Coach: Joey Anders, PGA

Assistant Coach: April Pyle

Team Utah (West Jordan)

PGA of America Coach: Darci Olsen, PGA

Assistant Coach: Bruce Summerhays, PGA

Team California (San Jose)

PGA of America Coach: Terry Sullivan, PGA

Assistant Coach: John Snopkowski, PGA

The 17u Championship opens with practice rounds and an on-course skills competition Thursday (Nov. 16). Rounds one and two will take place on Friday and Saturday (Nov. 17-18), during which teams will compete in a two-person scramble, team aggregate stroke play format. The Championship concludes with match play semifinal and final rounds on Sunday, Nov. 19. The eight teams not competing in the semifinals can participate in the Twin Warriors Roundup, a 9-hole, two-person scramble.

National Car Rental was named the inaugural title partner of the Championship Season in 2021. PGA Jr. League’s biggest corporate partner since 2018, as well as an Official Partner and the Official Rental Car of the PGA of America since 2012, National’s title partnership aims to continue fueling meaningful growth of PGA Jr. League and support the program’s endeavors to welcome more kids to the game.