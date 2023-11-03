Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Amateur Programs

Twelve All-Star Teams Set to Compete in Inaugural 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship

Published on
The eighth hole at Twin Warriors.

The eighth hole at Twin Warriors.

In just a few weeks, 72 junior golfers ages 14-17 comprising 12 Regional Champion All-Star teams will travel to Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico, to compete in the inaugural 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Nov. 16-19.
Announced in July, the first-ever 17u Championship follows closely on the heels of the 11th edition of the 13u Championship, held for the first time this year at the Home of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas. Team Texas claimed the 13u title on Oct. 8 at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West, marking the first time a Texas team has hoisted the trophy.
Teams competing in the 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship include:
  • Team New York (Farmington)
    LPGA Coach: Kelley Brooke, LPGA
    Assistant Coach: Justin Koff, PGA
  • Team Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh)
    PGA of America Coach: Troy Williams, PGA
    Assistant Coach: Jason Higginbotham
  • Team Virginia (Dulles)
    PGA of America Coach: Scott Holmes, PGA
    Assistant Coach: Ian McConnell, PGA
  • Team Kentucky (Louisville)
    PGA of America Coach: Jacob Martin, PGA
    Assistant Coach: Phillip Dean
  • Team Illinois (Lemont)
    PGA of America Coach: Kevin Weeks, PGA
    Assistant Coach: Clayton Pendergraft, PGA
  • Team North Carolina (Clemmons)
    PGA of America Coach: Daniel Byrd, PGA
    Assistant Coach: Danny North
  • Team Florida (Orlando)
    LPGA Coach: Cori McAuliffe, LPGA
    Assistant Coach: Jeff Beaver
  • Team Kansas (Kansas City)
    PGA of America Coach: Paul Hooser, PGA
  • Team Minnesota (Blaine)
    PGA of America Coach: David Branstad, PGA
    Assistant Coach: Tony Serpico
  • Team Texas (Farmers Branch)
    PGA of America Coach: Joey Anders, PGA
    Assistant Coach: April Pyle
  • Team Utah (West Jordan)
    PGA of America Coach: Darci Olsen, PGA
    Assistant Coach: Bruce Summerhays, PGA
  • Team California (San Jose)
    PGA of America Coach: Terry Sullivan, PGA
    Assistant Coach: John Snopkowski, PGA
The 17u Championship opens with practice rounds and an on-course skills competition Thursday (Nov. 16). Rounds one and two will take place on Friday and Saturday (Nov. 17-18), during which teams will compete in a two-person scramble, team aggregate stroke play format. The Championship concludes with match play semifinal and final rounds on Sunday, Nov. 19. The eight teams not competing in the semifinals can participate in the Twin Warriors Roundup, a 9-hole, two-person scramble.
National Car Rental was named the inaugural title partner of the Championship Season in 2021. PGA Jr. League’s biggest corporate partner since 2018, as well as an Official Partner and the Official Rental Car of the PGA of America since 2012, National’s title partnership aims to continue fueling meaningful growth of PGA Jr. League and support the program’s endeavors to welcome more kids to the game.

We also recommend

Team Texas Wins 2023 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship
Category - Amateur Programs
Team Texas Wins 2023 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship
'I Owe Them Everything' : Thanks to Kevin Weeks, PGA, Illinois PGA Jr. League All-Stars Get a Chance to Thank Veteran Heroes
Category - Amateur Programs
'I Owe Them Everything' : Thanks to Kevin Weeks, PGA, Illinois PGA Jr. League All-Stars Get a Chance to Thank Veteran Heroes
Drake Peters' Incredible Journey to the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship
Category - Amateur Programs
Drake Peters' Incredible Journey to the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech